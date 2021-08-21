BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi has taken to Twitter to question AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on the scams committed by his party after the latter endorsed the allegations made by his aide and Delhi’s Deputy CM about central agencies been given a list of 15 names by PM Modi to file ‘fake’ cases against them.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at the Arvind Kejriwal govt, which like other opposition parties had also made misleading assertions that the government of India is using spyware Pegasus to snoop on journalists, Indian ministers, Supreme Court judges, opposition leaders and other notable personalities, the BJP leader asked him as to which spyware has his party used to unravel the classified information that the central government is set to target 15 AAP members.

“Has your party actually committed scams? which are those scams that you are wanting to hide by creating an anticipatory environment like this one?”, questioned Ilmi.

In the 1:15 minute video uploaded on Twitter Shazia Ilmi further questions Kejriwal’s stoic silence over the 2018 infamous chief secretary assault case in which the police had booked Kejriwal and his 12 other aides including Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, MLAs Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

For the uninitiated, the Delhi Chief Secretary in February 2018 had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence where he was questioned over the delay in publishing TV advertisements in a late-night meeting he had been called for.

Here she again urges Kejriwal, who she says is an expert in shoot and scoot tactics, levelling false accusations at others and over-dramatising issues, to plead guilty to the offences and scams committed by him and his party members. “Are you scared of owning up?” questions Ilmi taking a sarcastic jibe at Kejriwal.

Shazia Ilmi’s video message was in response to Arvind Kejriwal’s Tweet where he seconded Sisodia’s alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the names of 15 people with Delhi Police, CBI and ED and asked them to “conduct raids and file fake FIRs” against those on the list.

राजनीति वोटों की कीजिए, जनता का विश्वास जीतिए।



हम पर इतने झूठे मुक़दमे किए, रेड मारी। कुछ नहीं मिला। अब और झूठे मुक़दमे करना चाहते हैं, रेड मारना चाहते हैं? आपका स्वागत है https://t.co/W04hWY0uML — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2021

Delhi’s Deputy CM had while addressing a virtual press conference here on Saturday, August 21, manufactured a bizarre allegation by citing some ‘sources’.

“We have learnt from reliable sources that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over a list of 15 people to the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police asking them to conduct raids and file fake FIRs against them (people on the list) in order to ruin them before the next elections,” Sisodia alleged.

Sisodia also claimed that Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has promised to get the job done.

“Rakesh Asthana is Modiji’s ‘brahmastra’. He has promised that come what may, he will get the job done,” he said.

The AAP leader said his party does politics of truth and honesty. “You can send the CBI and the ED, we will welcome them,” he said, adding that the BJP is scared of AAP’s rising popularity.