A Christian pastor has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl in Srivilliputhur, Tamil Nadu.

According to the reports, a complaint was filed by one Vinnarasu, a resident of Indira Nagar, Srivilliputhur, accusing the Christian pastor Christhudoss of misbehaving with his 11-year-old daughter. After filing the complaint, Vinnarasu, along with his wife and two daughters, had left the town.

Later, the Srivilliputhur Town police filed a missing complaint and investigated the complaint filed against the pastor. The investigations revealed that the Pastor allegedly sexually abused the minor schoolgirl studying in Class 6.

The police registered a case against the pastor under the section of the POCSO Act in the Srivilliputhur All Women Police Station on August 6. After investigating, the police arrested pastor Chirsthudoss for sexually abusing the minor girl.