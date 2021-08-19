Speaking at the State Parliament while the supplementary budget for FY 2021-22 was being presented by his government on Thursday, August 19, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the state will build houses for Dalits and the poor on the lands freed from encroachment by gangsters and mafias.

Addressing the members of the assembly, the CM asserted that his government does not believe in carrying Mafias with them, instead, they believe in taking action against them, reports ANI.

Government will build houses for the poor and Dalits on the confiscated land of the mafia. We don’t carry Mafias with us, we take action against them: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in State Assembly pic.twitter.com/K52I7qzMK4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2021

Immediately after assuming power in the state, the Yogi government has been cracking down on the land mafia in the state. Many of the so-called land mafias have been political leaders themselves or connected to political parties. Hundreds of acres of land illegally occupied by the likes of MP Azam Khan in Rampur, mafia dons like Mukhtar Ansari, Vikas Dubey, several MLAs and self-proclaimed religious preachers have been taken back under government possession in the state.

On February 23, in his address to the Uttar Pradesh legislative council, CM Yogi Adityanath had informed that his government has freed up over 67,000 acres of government land from the clutches of land mafia in the state after it came to power in 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath, without taking any names, also slammed the members of the opposition parties who have been sympathising with the Taliban. “Despite Talibanis inflicting cruelty on women and children in Afghanistan, some people are shamelessly supporting them. All these faces should be exposed”, asserted the CM.

कुछ लोग तालिबान का समर्थन कर रहे हैं। वहां महिलाओं और बच्चों के साथ क्या क्रूरता की जा रही है। परन्तु कुछ लोग बेशर्मी से तालिबान का समर्थन कर रहे हैं। इन सभी के चेहरे एक्सपोज किए जाने चाहिए: उत्तर प्रदेश CM योगी आदित्यनाथ pic.twitter.com/N0NNa8WXT8 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 19, 2021

For the uninitiated, merely, two days after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, was seen extending his support to the Jihadist organisation. On Tuesday, August 17, the SP MP, who remains in news due to his controversial statements, tried to legitimise the radical Islamist outfit as he opined that the Talibanis have only recaptured the land that originally belonged to them. The next day, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh booked Shafiqur Rehman Burq on charges of sedition, promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments for his open support to the Taliban.

Yogi govt announces Rs 7,301.52 crore supplementary budget

Meanwhile, under provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, the state government has announced a Rs 7,301.52 crore supplementary budget to meet the state’s additional expenditures. Of this, Rs 3,000 crore has been earmarked to create job opportunities in the state.

Fund has also been arranged for the welfare of lawyers. While a sum of Rs 5.01 crore has been earmarked for the setting up of Uttar Pradesh National Law University, Prayagraj, funds have been allocated for the construction of a memorial and cultural centre in the name of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar as well.

The state government has increased the dearness allowance of govt employees to 28% (as per the Centre’s mandate) with the effect from July 2021. The government will enhance the honorarium to Anganwadi Workers/Anganwadi Helpers.

Besides, the UP government will be selecting one crore students under a scheme of Rs 3 thousand crores. The students will be provided tablets or smartphones for studies.

According to the state’s finance minister Suresh Khanna, the Uttar Pradesh government’s supplementary budget of ₹7301.52 crores is only 1.33% of the annual budget of ₹ 5.50 lakh crore. “The focus is on providing funds for public welfare schemes, ongoing projects along with creating job opportunities for the youths”, he said after presenting the budget on Thursday, August 19, 2021.