Tightening the noose on criminals, the Yogi government is adopting strict measures to maintain law and order in the state. Today, early in the morning, the Ghazipur district administration demolished illegal properties belonging to gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansar. The district administration demolished Ghazipur situated Hotel Ghazal which was being run by Ansari’s wife and his sons. The hotel was often referred to as Mukhtar Ansari’s ‘Taj Mahal’.

Ansari’s two sons had appealed before the High Court against the order of demolition passed by SDM Prabhas Kumar on October 8. The High Court ordered that appeal be made before the board headed by the DM. The board headed by DM rejected the appeal of his sons yesterday and upheld the order of the SDM allowing the demolition of illegal construction in the hotel including second floor and staircase. The evacuation of the hotel was initiated immediately thereafter.

Teams of police, PAC along with other officials had reached the spot early in the morning. Five poclain machines were deployed to carry out the demolition. ADM Rajesh Kumar, SDM Prabhas Kumar, Jakhania SDM Suraj Yadav, SP City Gopinat Soni, CO City Ojasvi Chawla and other officials were present when the demolition was carried out.

Earlier Actions against Mukhtar Ansari

The state government had earlier demolished another illegal property in Dalibagh colony in Lucknow belonging to the Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Ansari. The administration seized several properties worth Rs 3.17 crores of aides of Mukhtar Ansari in Jaunpur. The Police also suspended arms licenses of Ansari’s four aides in July.

In September, Ansari was booked by Ghazipur police under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. His wife Afsha Ansari and two brothers Anwar Shehzad and Sharjil Raza were also charged under the Act for allegedly being involved in criminal activities like land grabbing, embezzlement, etc.

Ansari is accused of shooting and killing late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005, but he was absolved by the court owing to the lack of evidence. He is currently lodged in the Mohali jail in Punjab. Recently, BJP MLA Alka Rai, widow of Krishnanand Rai, had written a letter to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, asking her to stop helping Ansari.