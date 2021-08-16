Monday, August 16, 2021
HomeMediaHijab wearing CNN reporter describes Taliban terrorists chanting 'Death to America' as 'friendly'
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Hijab wearing CNN reporter describes Taliban terrorists chanting ‘Death to America’ as ‘friendly’

The CNN reporter was mocked for her choice of words by people on social media, with some commenting that the news network gives satire website The Babylon Bee a run for their money.

OpIndia Staff
Hijab wearing CNN reporter describes Taliban terrorists chanting 'Death to America' as 'friendly', gets ridiculed
CNN reporter Clarissa Ward
285

CNN reporter Clarissa Ward reported from Kabul, Afghanistan that she was told to stand to the side because she was a woman, only confirming that life has changed radically for women in the country. She reported from the ground wearing a Hijab and covered from head to toe in black clothing.

Clarissa Ward said, “They’re just chanting ‘Death to America’ but they seem friendly at the same time.” She described the scene as bizarre, observing that although the Taliban terrorists appeared friendly, the “welcoming spirit only extends so far and my presence soon creates tension.”

Ward also said that she had seen “far fewer women” in the streets of Kabul than on previous occasions and the ones she saw “tend to be dressed more conservatively than they were when they were walking down the streets of Kabul yesterday.”

“They’ve just told me to stand to the side because I’m a woman,” she said at one point. She also said that she was dressed in a fashion she would not normally wear for work.

CNN reporter Clarissa Ward mocked for her choice of words

The CNN reporter was mocked for her choice of words by people on social media, with some commenting that the news network gives satire website The Babylon Bee a run for their money.

Others compared it to an episode of South Park, a satirical animated TV Show.

She was mocked by others as well for her choice of words.

The Taliban crisis in Afghanistan

Taliban managed to capture Kabul on Sunday following US exit from Afghanistan after two decades of warfare. Chaotic scenes were observed at the Kabul Airport as huge crowds rushed into the runaway to flee the country.

Some youths also latched on to the wheels and engines of the flights leaving the country with some falling from the sky to their death after take-off.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCNN taliban death to america but friendly
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
567,556FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com