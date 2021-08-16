CNN reporter Clarissa Ward reported from Kabul, Afghanistan that she was told to stand to the side because she was a woman, only confirming that life has changed radically for women in the country. She reported from the ground wearing a Hijab and covered from head to toe in black clothing.

Clarissa Ward said, “They’re just chanting ‘Death to America’ but they seem friendly at the same time.” She described the scene as bizarre, observing that although the Taliban terrorists appeared friendly, the “welcoming spirit only extends so far and my presence soon creates tension.”

Ward also said that she had seen “far fewer women” in the streets of Kabul than on previous occasions and the ones she saw “tend to be dressed more conservatively than they were when they were walking down the streets of Kabul yesterday.”

“They’ve just told me to stand to the side because I’m a woman,” she said at one point. She also said that she was dressed in a fashion she would not normally wear for work.

CNN reporter Clarissa Ward mocked for her choice of words

The CNN reporter was mocked for her choice of words by people on social media, with some commenting that the news network gives satire website The Babylon Bee a run for their money.

Others compared it to an episode of South Park, a satirical animated TV Show.

“They’re chanting ‘Death to America’ but they seem friendly”?



We’re literally living in an episode of South Park.



She was mocked by others as well for her choice of words.

CNN REPORTER ON TALIBAN: "They're just chanting 'death to America,' but they seem friendly at the same time."



The same reporter then says the Taliban have a "welcoming spirit" as they wave rifles in the air.



Fiery but peaceful.



Death to America but friendly.



Peak CNN is hearing a group of extremists chant “Death to America” and still coming to the conclusion that “they seem friendly.”

The Taliban crisis in Afghanistan

Taliban managed to capture Kabul on Sunday following US exit from Afghanistan after two decades of warfare. Chaotic scenes were observed at the Kabul Airport as huge crowds rushed into the runaway to flee the country.

Some youths also latched on to the wheels and engines of the flights leaving the country with some falling from the sky to their death after take-off.