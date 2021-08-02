CPM goons attack an RSS activist for sharing a news report on vaccine irregularities in Kerala: Report

Kerala continues to remain one of the states where political attacks against RSS workers continue to take place unabated. Recently, a bunch of CPM hoodlums attacked an RSS worker in Nedumkandam district in Kerala after he shared a news article that alleged vaccine irregularities observed in the region on his Facebook account, a report published by Malayalam daily Janmabhumi said.

The CPM goons were reportedly unhappy with the RSS worker for disseminating the embarrassing news about irregularities in vaccine distribution under the CPM rule by sharing it on his Facebook account.

At around 9:45 PM on August 1, the CPM goons waylaid RSS worker Thaikeri Prakash while he was driving back to his home. As soon as he was stopped, the CPM goons attacked his jeep and smashed its windshield. Then the goons stabbed Prakash in his face and arm.

A day before the incident, a report was published stating that vaccine distribution was being used to make political gains. Apparently, a 60-year-old man was given a vaccine token with a dubious seal on it. The report accused politicians of using vaccine distribution to promote themselves.

The RSS activist shared the report on his Facebook account, sparking outrage over the incident. There was a big stir in the region after Prakash posted the report on Facebook, with people criticising the CPM for the alleged irregularities. The police, who have reportedly nabbed the culprits, believe the stir that was created after Prakash’s Facebook post was responsible for the violent attack against him.

Rising number of attacks against RSS workers in Kerala

There has been a sharp uptick in the number of violent incidents perpetrated against BJP and RSS workers in Kerala. With Kerala being one of the only remaining communist bastions, the attacks against their opponents in the state have seen a dramatic surge.

Earlier this year, RSS worker Nandu Krishna was hacked to death. In addition this, three more people were injured by the SDPI goons.

For the past years, Kerala has witnessed a spate of political killings with workers and supporters from either side of the political spectrum being murdered, many times brutally. The situation has grown worse after Islamist outfits started gaining currency in the region. Many youths from Kerala had also reportedly joined the ISIS owing to an increased influence of fundamental Islam.