Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Delhi CS assault case: Charges to be framed against Amanatullah Khan, Sisodia celebrates as Kejriwal and himself get discharged

On Wednesday, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia claimed victory in the former Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case despite Delhi High Court framed charges against two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs – Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal.

According to the reports, the Delhi High Court ordered framing of charges against two AAP MLAs – Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal in the 2018 manhandling case against the then Chief Secretary of Delhi Anshu Prakash.

Even though the Delhi High Court discharged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and nine other MLAs in the case, it had ordered framing of charges against two AAP MLAs for attacking the then Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Following the verdict, Manish Sisodia addressed the press conference claiming that it was a day of victory of justice and truth. He further claimed that the court said that allegations in the matter were false and baseless.

“The court has said that all allegations were baseless and false. We were saying from the first day these allegations are false. There was a conspiracy against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” the AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.

Further, the AAP leader claimed that the Delhi Police hatched a conspiracy at the behest of PM Modi and BJP.

“A false case was made (but) today the court refused to frame charges. Today is the day of Satyamev Jayate (truth always wins), today the trust in the judiciary has increased even more,” the Deputy CM said.

A total of 13 people were accused in this assault case, including nine AAP MLAs – Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Praveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohaniya. The nine MLAs, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, have been discharged even as two other AAP leaders continue to be accused in the assault case.

Chief Secretary assault case:

On the stroke of midnight of 19 February, when the national capital slept, AAP MLAs were very much awake at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to attend a meeting where Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash too was invited.

The meeting, though, bore witness to extraordinary scenes as when Prakash raised questions regarding the AAP government’s excess spending on advertisements, Kejriwal’s aides got enraged and allegedly proceeded to assault him. These versions of events were also corroborated by Kejriwal’s aide VK Jain who was reported as claiming that he found AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal assaulting the Chief Secretary when he returned from a washroom break.

Initially, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the FIR, however, he was later named along with other MLAs.

