Monday, May 24, 2021
Home Variety Satire All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis...
Editor's picksVarietySatire
Updated:

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu collapsed on to the ground after hearing the solution offered by Dhruv Rathee, the expert.

K Bhattacharjee
Dhruv Rathee, an expert in all things humanly possible (representational image digitally altered)
9

Dhruv Rathee has entered the Guinness Book of World Records after solving the Israel-Palestine crisis in 13 minutes 35 seconds. That is the length of the YouTube video through which he achieved the feat hitherto considered impossible by the greatest luminaries of the world.

The YouTube Jack of All Trades achieved the milestone by using the ‘Politics of Love’ strategy as first suggested by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The one-single state, as suggested by Dhruv Rathee, will be called ‘Isratine’.

Dhruv Rathee has a revelation

Experts have opined that the three ‘heart’ emojis were crucial towards ensuring peace in the region as it helped Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces finally see the light. It was also concluded that there was divine sanction in favour of Rathee’s plan as ‘heart’ emojis began to rain in the Holy City of Jerusalem right after the plan was made public.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu collapsed on to the ground after hearing the news. Doctors have suggested that he was required to be hospitalised due to experiencing a physical drop in his IQ after watching Rathee’s video. His health is now believed to be stable.

Hamas was greatly pleased with the outbreak of peace in the region and celebrated the development by firing a few more rockets into Israel from Gaza. Joe Biden congratulated Rathee during a press conference but cursed in private. Peace in the Middle East is not considered good news by warmongers in the United States.

Dhruv Rathee, who also doubles up as foreign policy expert, medical science expert, economy expert, legal expert, human rights expert, agriculture expert, environment expert, religion expert, technology expert, history expert, geography expert amongst way many things, is expected to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution but instead, he has been awarded the title of ‘Ayatollah Dhruv Rathee Yahoodi Maulana Cardinal Insan’. Numerous people are now coming forward to claim credit for his achievement.

Horlicks has released a new advertisement claiming that it was the health drink that made Rathee ‘taller, stronger and sharper’. Rathee also features in Aam Aadmi Party banners and posters, where he is referred to as a dedicated pupil of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the original expert in all things humanly possible.

It was also a proud moment for Arvind Kejriwal personally, as the pupil has finally surpassed his guru. Randeep Surjewala, however, is not a happy man. According to Surjewala, the ‘politics of love’ strategy was first suggested by Rahul Gandhi and ideally, credit should go to him.

Another individual who is not happy is Jose Mourinho. He is afraid he will no longer be considered the ‘Special One’ after this. Some have objected to the name ‘Isratine’ as well. They say it reminds them of Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s Erdogan does not believe Isratine will work. Critics say it is mainly because he did not come up with the idea himself. The New York Times, however, believes it is a conspiracy by Narendra Modi to deflect attention from the Covid-19 crisis in India. Speaking of COVID crisis in India, actor Sonu Sood, too, has taken it upon himself to dislodge Rathee from the coveted title, and become the next Ayotallah Sonu Sood Yahoodi Maulana Cardinal Insan alias Messiah.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdhruv rathee, dhruv rathee youtube, youtuber dhruv rathee, dhruv rathee aam aadmi party
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Satire

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

K Bhattacharjee -
Expert Arvind Kejriwal's most dedicated pupil Dhruv Rathee, has solved the Israel-Palestine conflict and we can't keep calm.
News Reports

‘Vaccines are evil force’: Churches, Christian groups in Northeast advice people against COVID vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 'prayer warriors' are advocating use of herbs and faith to 'cure' COVID while discouraging them from taking vaccines.

While attacking Baba Ramdev, IMA admits India has done better than ‘highly advanced developed countries’ in dealing with Covid-19

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IMA also said India's Covid-19 death rate is below 1%, refuting allegations of under-reporting of the deaths by the authorities

Milind Deora credits Congress party for hard work of industrialists and private individuals usually hated by Rahul Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Milind Deora credits Congress for establishment of five private pharma companies and six AIIMSs sanctioned by BJP govt

Congress, Trinamool and 10 other opposition parties extend support to ‘farmer protests’ on May 26, compromise country’s fight against Covid-19

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Twelve opposition parties have decided to extend their support to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on May 26.

Moderna refuses to send COVID vaccines directly to Punjab govt, says will deal only with Centre

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Punjab government had earlier reached out to global vaccine manufacturers including Sputnik, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to procure vaccines.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Heat of the moment’: Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur District Collector, also instructed the police to hit the boy with the sticks after slapping him and smashing his phone.
Read more
Opinions

Twitter’s attempt to shield Congress over toolkit controversy exposes USA’s ‘regime change’ operation against Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The conduct of Twitter has been suspect for a very long time. But of late, it has become far more apparent.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Domino’s data breach explained: Leaked data now available through search portal on the dark web, over 13TB of data leaked

Anurag -
Hackers had announced on an infamous hackers' forum that they got access to the Domino's India servers and downloaded 13 TB of data
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: Dalits in Bihar’s Purnia rendered homeless after Islamist mob attack their colony and set it on fire: All we know so far

Jhankar Mohta -
At least 13 Dalit houses were reduced to ashes after a Muslim mob surrounded the colony in Purnia and set it on fire
Read more
News Reports

‘Not part of Bosch India anymore’: Company issues clarification after employee bats for Hindu genocide, abuses Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Bosch India says its employee who was seen rejoicing the demolition of Hindu temples is not a employee of the company anymore
Read more
World

‘You kill Balochi, you kill Hazara’: UK’s Free Palestine protestor clashes with Pakistani protestors. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The Palestine supporter said, "Why do we have a terrorist flag here? You are killing Balochis. F*ck you. Terrorist Pakistan. F*ck you Paki."
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,487FansLike
547,735FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com