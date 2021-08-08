Twitter has removed the verified badge of Disinfo Lab after it exposed the manner in which ISI backed Kashmir activists were spreading anti-India propaganda in western countries. Sharing the screenshot of a message they had received, Disinfo Lab said that their verified badge was taken away with a “slimy excuse”.

The message said that Twitter had reviewed their verification request and found that it was ‘incorrectly’ processed. The message said that the account ‘does not meet’ their criteria at the time.

Source: Twitter

Disinfo Lab said that they had incurred the wrath of lobby group in the United States of America due to its recent report.

In the recent report that is being referred, Disinfo Lab had exposed the damning links between US/UK based ‘Kashmiri activists’ with Pakistan’s notorious intelligence agency ISI. The report also detailed the links between such dubious activists and the Biden administration in the United States.

According to the report, one Muzammil Thakur alone had registered six organisations in the United Kingdom. His interest in pursuing Kashmiri activism was piqued by his marriage to Shaista Safi, daughter of Ghulam Safi, a Hurriyat convenor who was removed by Geelani for corruption. Shaista is a lobbyist at YFK.

The report also details the shady antecedents of StandWithKashmir, an organisation we have reported on extensively, and the Biden administration in the United States. Sameera Fazili of Kashmiri origin works as the Deputy Director of the National Economic Council. She is also Hafsa Kanjwal’s cousin and had worked as Ex Media Coordinator of SWK.

Fazili is also the daughter of another suspicious character, Yousuf Fazili, who also serves as one of the Directors of the ISI-linked Kashmiri American Council. Following the publication of the report, the verified badge of Disinfo Lab has been removed on Twitter.