On August 6, a case of forced conversion came to light in the Rorawar Police station area of district Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a fake eunuch identified as Sabir lured the victim into an affair and had an illicit relationship with him. He then forcefully converted him to Islam. The victim and his family have approached former Mayor Shakuntala Bharti for help in the matter. Bharti met the SSP and requested him to take action. The Police has registered a case against Sabir for forced conversion and took him into custody.

The victim met Sabir in a factory

Former Mayor Bharti said that the victim, identified as Rahul, resident of Lodha, came into contact with Sabir while working in a factory located in Shahjamal, a Muslim majority area. As time passed, Sabir lured him into an affair, and they became so close that they started having a physical relationship. Meanwhile, Sabir brainwashed Rahul and forcefully converted him to Islam. He also got the victim circumcised while he was under the influence of drugs. According to a report published in Hindi daily Jagran, the victim had tried filing a complaint at Rorawar Police station before but he was sent back with the eunuch.

Sabir wanted to convert the victim’s family

Two months after the alleged conversion, Rahul’s family came to know about their relationship and brought him home. In his complaint to SSP Aligarh, Rahul said, “A fake eunuch named Sabid who lives on Gonda Road of Rorawar Police station area, has forced me to convert to Islam on the pretext of a love affair. He wants to keep me forcibly with him and exploits me. As soon as I came back to my home, he followed me here and tried to take me forcibly back with him. He also wants to convert my family members by putting pressure on them.”

Station officer Raghvendra Singh said that the victim had filed a complaint in Rorawar Police station in which he has accused a eunuch of forcible conversion. Based on the complaint, the Police has registered a case, and further investigation has been initiated.