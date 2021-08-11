Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply in Rajya Sabha gave details on the settlement of migrants and restoration of properties after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Home Affairs was questioned in the Upper House whether the Centre had appointed any authority to receive requests from Hindus, who returned to Kashmir to reclaim their movable and immovable property.

To this Minister Nityanand Rai informed, “Under the J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act, 1997, DMs of concerned districts are the legal custodians of the immovable properties of migrants, who take suo motto action on eviction proceedings in cases of encroachment.”

The migrants can also request DMs in such (encroachment) cases: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to RS in a written reply on whether govt has appointed any authority to receive such requests from Hindus, who returned to Kashmir to reclaim their movable and immovable property — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

“The migrants can also request DMs in such (encroachment) cases,” he added.

Properties restored and migrants return to Kashmir

Detailing the resettlement data post the abrogation of Article 370, Rai said, “As per the information provided by the Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370, a total of 520 migrants have returned to Kashmir for taking up the jobs under the Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015.”

As per the information provided by the Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370, a total of 520 migrants have returned to Kashmir for taking up the jobs under the Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/SenSPgWqJh — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

“Regarding restoration of properties to its rightful and original owner, 9 properties have been restored, as per the information provided by the Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir,” informed Rai further.

Two persons from outside purchased properties

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday had informed the Lok Sabha that two people from outside of the Union Territory have purchased properties in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

The Ministry also informed that no instance of hardship was experienced by the government and people of other states purchasing property in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, owing to the regular disruptions, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die. The parliament proceedings were dented with constant uproar and sloganeering hampering the discourse of the monsoon session.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla remarked on Wednesday, “I am hurt by the fact that the proceedings of the House did not take place as per expectations in this (Parliament Monsoon) session. I always make an effort to see that maximum Business takes place in the House and discussions are held over issues related to the public.”