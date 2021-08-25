Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Updated:

Gujarat: Drunk ‘Rahul Gandhi’ arrested in Surat after he created ruckus

Rahul Gandhi, a Surat resident, was later released on bail.

OpIndia Staff
Police seized one Rahul Gandhi's Audi in Surat after he created ruckus under influence of alcohol
On August 24, Surat Police arrested a man identified as one Rahul Gandhi for creating ruckus on the road under the influence of alcohol. A resident of Panas Gam, Gandhi was held after he caused a disturbance in the Khatodara area, Surat. He had reportedly consumed alcohol in his car. Notably, alcohol is banned in the state of Gujarat.

As reported by online portal Loktej, ‘Rahul Gandhi’ reached police station and barged into the cabin of Police Inspector Tarun Patel. He then introduced himself as Rahul Chandrakant Gandhi. He was in an inebriated state because of which the police officer asked for a case to be registered against him under the prohibition law. On hearing that, Gandhi got upset and created a ruckus in the police station. Report suggests he had come to file a complaint to police station after having discussed same over a phone call. However, he ended up being a criminal himself.

He was later released on bail.

