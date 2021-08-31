India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive broke a new record on Tuesday, just days after it achieved the milestone of administering more than 10 million doses of vaccine in a single day across the country for the first time since the start of the vaccination campaign on January 16 this year.

According to the Union health ministry’s Co-WIN dashboard, a total of 1,28,68,559 doses had been administered on Tuesday as of 10:49 PM, bettering the previous high of 1,08,99,699 doses set on August 27. With this, India has crossed the milestone of administering 1 crore vaccine doses in a single day for the second time in less than a week’s time.

Source: CoWin

Approximately 15 crore people have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far, while more than 50 crore people have received the first dose. Uttar Pradesh leads the vaccination with a total of 7.27 crore doses and more than 13 lakh doses administered today. UP is followed by Maharashtra (5.89 crores), Madhya Pradesh(4.63 crores), Gujarat (4.62 crores), Madhya Pradesh (4.46 crore) and Rajasthan (4.46 crores). Bihar has been the state with the maximum number of vaccinations done on Tuesday. More than 18 lakh doses were administered in Bihar today.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said the central government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country. It also added that the boost to the inoculation drive was provided through the increased availability of vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

With more than 64.4 crore people already vaccinated with at least one of the COVID-19 vaccine doses, the pace of India’s inoculation has slowly gained momentum and seems to have settled into high gear. Each subsequent milestone of 10-crore vaccine doses took less time than the previous one, indicating that the pace of India’s vaccination drive was speeding up inexorably

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had informed that India took 85 days for administering the first 10 crore vaccines, 45 to touch the 20 crore mark, 29 days to reach 30 crores, 24 days to reach 40 crores and 20 days to touch the 50-crore mark. It took only 19 days to reach the 60 crore mark. The reducing number of days to achieve the 10-crore vaccine dose milestone demonstrates that India’s inoculation drive is on the right path to vaccinate its gargantuan population and suppress the subsequent waves of coronavirus outbreak.