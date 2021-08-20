Friday, August 20, 2021
Indore: 2 minor girls of Valmiki community harassed, family attacked with glass bottles, Sohail, Irfan, Farukh and others booked

The video of the incident that went viral shows a violent mob chasing the police and attacking them while they reached the spot to rescue the girls. A police force from eight police stations had to be called to bring the situation under control.

Violent mob attacks police van that had arrived to rescue 2 minor girls and their family who were harassed and attacked at Mumbai Bazaar, Indore
Screenshot of mob attacking police van in Indore's Mumbai Bazaar
A video of a violent mob wearing skull caps chasing and attacking a police van is doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly, the incident is of Indore’s Mumbai Bazaar from August 13, but the video went viral only recently. 

As per a Zee News report, a local vegetable vendor Suresh Khade along with his two minor nieces, who belong to the Valmiki community was drinking juice at a shop. A group of boys began teasing and harassing the minor girls. They also asked for their identity cards and pressured them to produce their Aadhar card. 

After incessant harassment by the men, who were reportedly from the Muslim community, Khade called his brothers and other family members to the location. The two groups got into an altercation after which Khade and his family were attacked with glass bottles. Reports suggest that the victims have sustained grave injuries and are undergoing treatment. 

The video of the incident going viral shows a violent mob chasing the police and attacking them while they reached the spot to rescue the girls. A police force from eight police stations had to be called to bring the situation under control.

The mob made an attempt to disallow the police vehicles from entering and leaving the locality. At least a hundred men can be heard chanting religious slogans while surrounding and attacking the police van.

Narrating the incident, Pratap Karosiya a local BJP leader alleged that the minor girls were locked up in a shop and their family members were beaten using weapons. He also announced that the Valmiki community will now not work in the Mumbai Bazaar area following the horrific incident.

In a late-night investigation, the police have filed a case under Section 307, 147, 148, 149, 354, 323, 294 and 506 of IPC, Sections of ST/SC Act and POCSO Act against Sohail, Irfan, Farukh, Junaid, Bilal, Waqar, Farukh, Shadab, Anees and others.

