Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Instagram account attacks ‘Kuffars’ for condemning Taliban, asks Indian Muslims to support Talibans, deletes account later

An Instagram account with over 8,000 followers was asking Indian Muslims to not criticise Taliban taking over Afghanistan publicly.

OpIndia Staff
Afghanistan
While citizens of Afghanistan flee the country as Taliban took over the country, group of Muslim students in India praised them on Instagram (Image: IE)
On August 16, an Instagram account named Muslim Students of Delhi (muslim_students_of_delhi) published a series of inflammatory stories in which they attacked those who were condemning the Taliban by terming them as kuffars. They also asked the Muslims to support the Taliban in closed groups. However, after receiving backlash on social media platforms, the account with 8,600 followers and 449 posts was deleted.

Screenshot of now-deleted Muslim student group’s Instagram account. Source: Twitter/alloutlefties

Series of anti-Hindu pro-Taliban posts

Two Twitter users, alloutlefties and lsab17, shared the screenshots of the stories. In the first story, the Instagram account urged the followers to be careful of those who were criticizing the Taliban and stated if the Taliban imposes even 1% of the shariah, they are far better than “all the ‘peaceful’ kuffar governments and anti-shariah masses.

They further asked the followers not to criticize the Taliban in public, especially in front of “kuffar friends”. According to them, the shortcomings of the Taliban should be discussed in closed groups only. “The only reason they hate Taliban is because they hate Islam, and they hate the Just law of Allah, The Legislator!” they wrote.

In another story, they celebrated that Afghan radio would not play music and women will walk on roads covered from head to toe. They also celebrated the demolition of idols and democracy in Afghanistan.

Source: Twitter/alloutlefties

They wished humiliation for the Kuffar (non-Muslims) and munafiqeen (Muslims who reject Islam or propagate against it) in the hands of Allah. They wished that Allah give strength to those (Taliban in this case) who are on the path of imposing the Law of Allah (Sharia).

Source: Twitter/alloutlefties

According to them, there is nothing wrong in wishing for Sharia to be imposed in Islamic countries as communists want the state to follow the idea of Marx or Lenin, and Hindus wish for Hindu Rashtra. India is a democracy and not a Hindu Rashtra.

Source: Twitter/alloutlefties

The group refused to bend to the criticism they were receiving for the stories before deleting the account.

Main account was deleted. A backup account still exists. Source: Twitter/Instagram

Some netizens have pointed out that there is a backup account of the group that is still active on Instagram, but it is private, and only followers can check posts or stories.

Searched termsindian muslims, indian muslims taliban, taliban takes over afghanistan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

