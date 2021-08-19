The President of the United States of America Joe Biden was seen making insensitive remarks over the plights of Afghans after the hasty US withdrawal in an ABC News interview on the Taliban issue.

Biden in an exclusive interaction with the news network remarked, “that (video of Afghans falling off airplanes) was four to five days ago,” when asked about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

The anchor was left flabbergasted by the statement. A snippet of the interview has now gone viral with netizens registering their protest over Biden’s insensitive remark.

Biden dismisses Afghans falling out of planes by saying “that was 4-5 days ago.” It was 2 days ago. pic.twitter.com/jWaxaHXsMT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2021

In a teaser of the one-on-one interaction uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the media network, the anchor George Stephanopoulos threw some intense questions at the POTUS.

Stephanopoulos asked the reason behind a quick takeover by the Taliban in Afghanistan when Biden had gone on-record to say that such a coup was highly unlikely. In a flailing response, Biden said that they had expected the takeover to not take place before the end of this year, thereby, contradicting his ‘unlikely’ claim.

Joe Biden’s interview (trailer)

When counter-questioned if the US intelligence had failed, Biden quickly agreed and also dumped the blame on the troops trained to fight such a situation.

Stephanopoulos then went on to ask about the hundreds of people packed in a C-17 waiting to be rescued and Afghans hanging on to outer parts of the US Air Force carrier, only to fall off and die after take off. However, Biden in a poor justification interjected and claimed, “That was 4 days ago, 5 days ago.”

Biden also claimed that there was no way to handle the situation any better and there was “no leaving without chaos ensuing.” “I don’t know how that happens,” exclaimed Biden.

ABC in its trailer claimed that some reports leaked from the US intelligence suggested that a coup was predicted but Biden outrightly denied any knowledge of this information.

The full interview is yet to be televised. Meanwhile, Biden is being trolled for his callous remarks about the dire situation thousands of Afghans have been left in.