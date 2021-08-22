Sunday, August 22, 2021
‘Mera shav bhi BJP ke jhande mein lipat ke jaaye’ – Kalyan Singh wished to be wrapped in BJP flag on his final journey

Fondly called by the name Babu Ji, late Kalyan Singh spent his entire life strengthening BJP at the grass-root level. He is considered one of the main architects of the Ram Mandir movement.

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away at the age of 89 at SGPGI, Lucknow, on August 21. Known as one of the main architects of the Ram Mandir movement, Kalyan Singh once expressed his desire to be wrapped in the BJP flag on his final journey after death. While addressing the public in an event, he had said, “The values of Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party are in every drop of my blood. I wish to be in BJP for the rest of my life, and when my life ends, I wish my body should be wrapped in the flag of BJP.”

He repeated his wish in an interview with senior journalist Rajat Sharma in his program Aap Ki Adalat. He had said, “I am part of Sangh, and I am proud of it. I have learned Principal based politics. I want to put an end to the question from your platform, when I will be on my last journey, I will be wrapped in BJP’s flag.”

Fondly called by the name Babu Ji, late Kalyan Singh spent his entire life strengthening BJP at the grass-root level. He is considered one of the main architects of the Ram Mandir movement. When he was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1992, he refused to open fire at Karsewaks, who demolished the disputed structure often referred to as ‘Babri Masjid’ in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. As he refused to follow the order of the Central Government under Congress, the UP government was dismissed the next day.

