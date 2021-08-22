Sunday, August 22, 2021
Kerala Assembly Speaker compares genocidal Islamist responsible for Moplah Massacre to Bhagat Singh

MB Rajesh made the comment while inaugurating a function to mark the occasion at Thirurangadi in Malappuram.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Mathrubhumi
Speaker of the Kerala Assembly, MB Rajesh, compared genocidal maniac Variyan Kunnathu Kunjahammed Haji, leader of the Moplah Massacre of Hindus, to Bhagat Singh. He made the comment during an event organised by the state library on the completion of 100 years of the massacre.

“I think his (Variyan Kunnath Kunjahammed Haji) place is at par with Bhagat Singh,” said MB Rajesh while inaugurating a function to mark the occasion at Thirurangadi in Malappuram.

C Krishnakumar, BJP’s general secretary in Kerala, has demanded that the Kerala Assembly Speaker be booked under the sedition law. He said, “Rajesh has insulted the freedom struggle by comparing Bhagat Singh to the aggressor Variyamkunnan who massacred the Hindus in Malabar. CPM secretary A Vijayaraghavan should clarify whether the CPM accepts the Speaker’s statement to make a rebel a freedom fighter to please the Muslim fundamentalists. The Malabar riots were the first organized terrorist attack in Kerala. In 1921, Variyamkunnan and his gang committed atrocities similar to those carried out by the Taliban.”

Anoop Kaippali of the BJP said that he will file a case against MB Rajesh along with Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

The Moplah Massacre led to an estimated death of 10,000 Hindus in Kerala. It is believed that as many a 100,000 Hindus were forced to leave Kerala in the wake of the massacre. The number of Hindu Temples that were destroyed in the genocide is speculated to be a hundred. Forcible conversion of Hindus was rampant and unspeakable atrocities were poured upon Hindus.

On Sunday, people trended #MalabarIslamicState on social media to pay tribute to the victims of the massacre on its 100 year anniversary.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

