Netizens trend #MalabarIslamicState to pay tribute to victims on 100 years of Moplah Massacre

The Moplah riots of 1921 were a systematic campaign of Jihad against Hindus. The genocide, orchestrated by the likes of Variankunnath Kunhamad Haji, Ali Musaliar and others, led to an estimated death of 10,000 Hindus in Kerala. It is believed that as many a 100,000 Hindus were forced to leave Kerala in the wake of the massacre. The number of Hindu Temples that were destroyed in the genocide is speculated to be a hundred. Forcible conversion of Hindus was rampant and unspeakable atrocities were poured upon Hindus.

On the 100th year anniversary of the infamous Moplah massacre, netizens remembered the ideology of Islamist fanaticism that led to the death of thousands of Hindus. Twitter user Raghuveer wrote, “#malabarislamicstate Mappila rebellion was all about for Turk Khalifa, no way related with freedom fight.”

Another user commented, “10000+ Hindus slaughtered, at least 26000 fled as refugees, minimum 5000+ forcibly converted, sexually assaulted and more than 100 Hindu temples destroyed. The Moplah Rebellion of 1921-22 was a rebellion that targeted Hindus #malabarislamicstate #1921”

Twitter user Pravin Tiwari emphasised that the Moplah riots of 2021 was the first manifestation of the Talibani mentality in India.

“The few Hindus of Malabar who had joined the non-cooperation movement were not prepared for the violence & wreckage rebels had planned. Distressed by the violence Malabar Hindus withdrew from the struggle, which by default became the Mappila revolt #malabarislamicstate #1921,” wrote another user.

RSS worker J Nandakumar pointed out how the Moplah riots proved to be a bigger catastrophe for the Hindus than the previous communal attacks. “It was an organized movement, amplified by the Khilafat movement, which made it a planned crime, rather than discrete outbreaks by discontent religious militants. #malabarislamicstate,” stated J Nandakumar.

The Moplah riots was described by the likes of Annie Besant and Babasaheb Ambedkar in their respective published books. Annie Besant described the events in her book ‘The Future of Indian Politics’ as: “They murdered and plundered abundantly, and killed or drove away all Hindus who would not apostatize. Somewhere about a lakh of people were driven from their homes with nothing but the clothes they had on, stripped of everything. Malabar has taught us what Islamic rule still means, and we do not want to see another specimen of the Khilafat Raj in India.”

Babasaheb Ambedkar in his book, Pakistan or the Partition of India, wrote, “The blood-curdling atrocities committed by the Moplas in Malabar against the Hindus were indescribable. All over Southern India, a wave of horrified feeling had spread among the Hindus of every shade of opinion, which was intensified when certain Khilafat leaders were so misguided as to pass resolutions of “congratulations to the Moplas on the brave fight they were conducting for the sake of religion”. Even after 100 years of the event, the wounds of the genocide remain afresh in the Hindu conscience.