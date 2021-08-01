A video has surfaced on social media wherein several people are seen blowing punches and hitting each other. The video is of an incident that took place on Friday outside a vaccination camp in Kasaragod, Kerala. According to a local newspaper, the fight broke out after members of the All-India Muslim League created a ruckus claiming that people from other wards had reached the vaccination camp organised for vaccinating two wards of a panchayat in Kerela’s Kasaragod district.

Ever wondered how Kerala always on top in covid cases?

Well this video might help to understand



Scuffle breaks out at vaccination centre by muslim league activists in Kasaragod, Kerala pic.twitter.com/LmXib7wths — The Intrepid🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) July 31, 2021

The members of the Muslim League reportedly insisted on checking the identities of the people who had reached there to get vaccinated. This led to an argument between the two sides followed by a violent skirmish. The Muslim League activists exchanged physical blows with the people standing outside the vaccination centre, leaving several injured.

As can be seen in the video, many people are seen beating up each other while a police officer, in a futile attempt, tries to stop the brawl and pacify the enraged crowd. The mob, ignoring all Covid protocols, are seen pushing, pulling and beating up each other.

According to reports, the situation here turned so ugly that an extra police force had to be called in to control the mob. The police then took control of the situation and thereafter the vaccination procedures resumed under their vigilance.

The officials of the health department said that the scuffle ensued since people from other wards intruded into the vaccination camp organised specifically for the people of two wards of a panchayat in Kerela’s Kasaragod district.

It is pertinent to note here that the communist government in Kerala has received widespread criticism for the handling of the pandemic.

Easing of restrictions during Barkid proves disastrous for Kerala making it the Covid-19 epicentre in the country

Due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions during Barkid celebrations, Kerala has become the Covid-19 epicentre in the country as fresh infections have soared since the last two weeks, hitting a peak last week. As restrictions were removed ahead of the Eid celebrations, Kerala recorded the highest number of fresh cases surpassing the two-month average. The Muslim-majority in the areas, especially in North Kerala, reported the maximum number of cases in the state.

For the fifth consecutive day, Kerala has recorded more than 20,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, accounting for more than 50 per cent of the fresh infections in the country.

Centre intervenes as COVID pandemic in the state goes out of control

Seeing the COVID pandemic in Kerala going out of control, the central government had to intervene. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to inform that the central government is sending a 6-member team to Kerala, headed by the director of the National Centre for Disease Control. As per reports, the team will review the situation and aid the civil administration in managing the infection surge.