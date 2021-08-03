A photograph is doing the rounds of the internet where a bunch of boys can be spotted holding a ‘Khalistan Olympic Team’ banner. The photograph has sparked a torrent of mockery on social media. From information available on the internet, we learnt that it was created by a group called ‘California Sikh Youth Alliance’.

Khalistan Olympic Team 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/wigidZe69i — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) August 2, 2021

They have shared a cropped version of the banner on their Twitter account as well. According to them, they distribute the banner at their annual ‘Sikh Powerlifting Tournament’.

We will be raffling away our exclusive “Khalistan Olympic Team” flags at our annual Sikh Powerlifting Tournament.



Learn about our Shaheeds through our exhibits and win some prizes while attending this year’s event on Saturday, August 21st at Bradshaw Gurdwara! pic.twitter.com/ZoFA4vYGgb — California Sikh Youth Alliance (@TheCsya) August 2, 2021

According to their website, “California Sikh Youth Alliance is a collection of young Sikhs who engage the community through volunteer opportunities, recreation, and community advocacy. California Sikh Youth Alliance focuses on promoting Singhs and Kaurs through creative sporting and recreation events.”

It adds, “The CSYA fundamentally believes in providing Sikhi-based recreational spaces for Sikh athletes across the world. The CSYA has engaged hundreds of young Singhs and Kaurs through sports and other community building programs.”

The website also states, “CSYA is made up of CSYA Sevaadaars who help facilitate events and discussions throughout California. CSYA Ambassadors are individuals are top of the line content creators and artists who excel in their fields of sporting and athletics.” The ‘Khalistan Olympic Team’ banner features prominently on their website.

“CSYA aims to create spaces in which young Sikhs can conquer their ambitions. Sevadaars hope to cultivate an environment where Californian Sikhs can come together and celebrate their community. Fundraising, Networking, and Facilitating connections between young Singhs and Kaurs makes our California community stronger day by day,” says the group.

The initial Twitter account of the group was blocked in India at the request of the Union Government of India. The CSYA was at the forefront of celebrating the Republic Day Riots, which witnessed prominent participation from Khalistanis. They had distributed sweets on the occasion.

The group had also shared photographs of the vandalism involving the Mahatma Gandhi statue, celebrating the same. Members of the CYSA had also protested against the installation of the Gandhi statue. The CYSA also said that they will lobby against the re-installation of the statue.