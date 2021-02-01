Monday, February 1, 2021
Home World 'Pedophile', 'Devil': Khalistanis in California oppose reinstallation of vandalised Gandhi statue, hurl obscene abuses...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Pedophile’, ‘Devil’: Khalistanis in California oppose reinstallation of vandalised Gandhi statue, hurl obscene abuses at protesting Indian Americans

Indian American protesters had gathered at the spot of the Gandhi statue on Sunday to register their protest against the wanton act of vandalism. However, they were met with counter-protesters from the local Sikh community which opposed the statue.

OpIndia Staff
Khalistanis protest against reinstallation of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Davis, California
Image Credit: Owen Yancher (@dhspunter on Twitter)
2

A state of Mahatama Gandhi was vandalized recently in Davis, California by unknown miscreants. The photographs of the vandalism was shared on social media by the California Sikh Youth Alliance. The pro-Khalistan organization also distributed sweets to celebrate the hoisting of the Sikh flag at the Red Fort.

Indian American protesters had gathered at the spot of the Gandhi statue on Sunday to register their protest against the wanton act of vandalism. However, they were met with counter-protesters from the local Sikh community which opposed the statue.

Members of the CYSA reached the spot and protested against the installation of the Gandhi statue. The CYSA also said that they will lobby against the re-installation of the statue. Images of the protest were shared on social media by local journalists.

Suhag A. Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, said that the anti-statue protesters hurled obscene abuses and invaded people’s personal space. The Police had to get involved.

The counter-protesters also called Mahatma Gandhi a ‘rapist’ and a ‘sex offender’ and celebrated the act of vandalism.

The anti-statue protesters demonstrated with a poster which described Mahatma Gandhi as a ‘Devil’ and called him anti-Black and accused him of harbouring ‘Nazi-love’. “It is absolutely unfair to have such a questionable figure planted in parks,” one Dr. Prabhjot Singh told the media. “We’re talking about a pedophile statue.”

The City of Davis had earlier condemned the vandalism of the Mahatma Gandhi statue. The Indian Embassy had also sought strong action regarding the same.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGandhi statue Davis
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After UP Police declares him as history-sheeter, Opposition leaders, ‘liberals’ rally behind Dr Kafeel Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Police opened a history-sheet of 81 people in Gorakhpur district and Dr Kafeel Khan was amongst the top ten named in the list.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Liberals’ try to ‘scare’ Yogi govt with US pressure over American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan

Nirwa Mehta -
No sooner the FIR was registered against Siddharth Varadarajan for fake news, the usual suspects were out of their burrows to cry foul.
Read more

From cheering censorship to ranting against govt action on fake news: Here’s why liberals cannot complain about Twitter accounts being withheld

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Around 250 tweets and Twitter accounts were withheld in India after the intervention of the Indian Government on Monday.

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.

Twitter withholds the accounts of The Caravan, others in response to a legal demand after Republic Day riots: Details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Twitter India has withheld the account of far-left outlet The Caravan in the country in response to a legal demand.

Union Budget 1959: When PM Nehru reduced the defence expenditure by Rs 25 crores and China attacked India three years later

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
The significant reduction in the defence budget was the first in a series of disastrous steps taken by PM Jawaharlal Nehru leading to the embarrassing defeat in 1962 war

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait was thrashed by Khalistanis minutes before the press conference in which broke into tears: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Kreately said Rakesh Tikait was beaten to the pulp by a team of Khalistani supporters just before he addressed the press conference on January 28
Read more
News Reports

E-commerce platform Myntra to change its logo after a woman lodges complaint calling it ‘insulting and offensive towards women’

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra ran into controversy after one woman lodged a complaint calling the company's logo 'insulting' towards woman
Read more
Media

The life and times of Rajdeep Sardesai: Multiple apologies, repeated ‘mistakes’ and dedicated propaganda, from Sohrabuddin to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Rajdeep Sardesai has resigned from India Today after he was taken off air for spreading fake news
Read more
News Reports

Ex-VP Hamid Ansari tries to raise the ‘Musalman khatre mein hai’ bogey, gets schooled royally

OpIndia Staff -
The penetrating and razor-edged questions posed by Aman Chopra for Hamid Ansari left him bereft of speech.
Read more
News Reports

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

World

‘Pedophile’, ‘Devil’: Khalistanis in California oppose reinstallation of vandalised Gandhi statue, hurl obscene abuses at protesting Indian Americans

OpIndia Staff -
Members of the CYSA reached the spot and protested against the installation of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Davis, California.
Read more
Social Media

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.
Read more
News Reports

After UP Police declares him as history-sheeter, Opposition leaders, ‘liberals’ rally behind Dr Kafeel Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Police opened a history-sheet of 81 people in Gorakhpur district and Dr Kafeel Khan was amongst the top ten named in the list.
Read more
News Reports

After Khalistanis, left-wing terror groups extend their support to ‘farmer’ protests

OpIndia Staff -
The Communist Party of India (Maoist) is a terrorist organization that is outlawed in the country, which aims to overthrow the government of India through peoples' war.
Read more
News Reports

Prior approval now necessary for government-funded organisations wanting to host online international seminars

OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry of Education has passed a new directive, making it mandatory for academicians, doctors, scientists and others from government-funded organisations to seek prior approval for online seminars on “India’s internal matters”
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Liberals’ try to ‘scare’ Yogi govt with US pressure over American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan

Nirwa Mehta -
No sooner the FIR was registered against Siddharth Varadarajan for fake news, the usual suspects were out of their burrows to cry foul.
Read more
Opinions

From cheering censorship to ranting against govt action on fake news: Here’s why liberals cannot complain about Twitter accounts being withheld

K Bhattacharjee -
Around 250 tweets and Twitter accounts were withheld in India after the intervention of the Indian Government on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Palestinian medical personnel to get 5,000 Covid-19 vaccines doses from Israel

OpIndia Staff -
Israel to send 5,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Palestinian Authority.
Read more
Media

‘He is a habitual offender’: The victim of fake sting operation has his say on the speculated resignation of Rajdeep Sardesai

Jhankar Mohta -
Recently, Rajdeep Sardesai had peddled blatant lies over the death of a farmer during the tractor rally violence. He had also spread misinformation about Rashtrapati Bhavan over the Netaji portrait.
Read more
News Reports

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com