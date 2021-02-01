A state of Mahatama Gandhi was vandalized recently in Davis, California by unknown miscreants. The photographs of the vandalism was shared on social media by the California Sikh Youth Alliance. The pro-Khalistan organization also distributed sweets to celebrate the hoisting of the Sikh flag at the Red Fort.

Indian American protesters had gathered at the spot of the Gandhi statue on Sunday to register their protest against the wanton act of vandalism. However, they were met with counter-protesters from the local Sikh community which opposed the statue.

Members of the CYSA reached the spot and protested against the installation of the Gandhi statue. The CYSA also said that they will lobby against the re-installation of the statue. Images of the protest were shared on social media by local journalists.

Members of @THE_CSYA and the local Sikh community are protesting in Davis today against support for the Gandhi statue, which was destroyed and removed earlier this week. Photos by @dhspunter. pic.twitter.com/FjIbdz6aIh — Caleb Hampton (@calebmhampton) January 31, 2021

Suhag A. Shukla, Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, said that the anti-statue protesters hurled obscene abuses and invaded people’s personal space. The Police had to get involved.

Protests are truly turning insane. Davis community members asked for a moment of silence and asked everyone to sit and maintain social distance.



Protesters screamed obscenities and got in people's faces. Police now on the scene.



Dangerous situation in Davis, CA pic.twitter.com/ucSoNeskdO — Suhag A. Shukla (@SuhagAShukla) January 31, 2021

The counter-protesters also called Mahatma Gandhi a ‘rapist’ and a ‘sex offender’ and celebrated the act of vandalism.

Another group just arrived and is disrupting the protest. This group is celebrating the #GandhiStatue decapitation.



They are chanting "Gandhi was a rapist" and "Gandhi Kutta Hai Hai"



Truly despicable. Atmosphere is tense. #CentralPark Davis, CA. @Ash_Kalra @RoKhanna @RepBera pic.twitter.com/IceNc9b1nK — Suhag A. Shukla (@SuhagAShukla) January 31, 2021

The anti-statue protesters demonstrated with a poster which described Mahatma Gandhi as a ‘Devil’ and called him anti-Black and accused him of harbouring ‘Nazi-love’. “It is absolutely unfair to have such a questionable figure planted in parks,” one Dr. Prabhjot Singh told the media. “We’re talking about a pedophile statue.”

The City of Davis had earlier condemned the vandalism of the Mahatma Gandhi statue. The Indian Embassy had also sought strong action regarding the same.