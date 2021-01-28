Khalistanis in California, distributed sweets toe celebrate the hoisting of the Nishan Sahib, the holy symbol of the Sikhs, by the rioting mob on the Red Fort on Republic Day.

The video was shared by California Sikh Youth Alliance on Twitter. They also broke the statue of Mahatma Gandhi placed in Davis, California.

The pro-Khalistan organisation also came out in support of actor-turned-farmer activist Deep Sidhu.

It claimed that Sidhu was getting more popular than the ‘farmer’ leaders and hence are trying to make him a scapegoat.

In another tweet, the Khalistanis proclaimed that the Sikh warriors will take over the (parliament) in Delhi

Earlier this week, Twitter has blocked over 500 accounts for instigating violence on Republic Day in India. Many of these accounts were from Pakistan and many were using the platform to create confusion over the Tractor Rally.

Prior to this, The CSYA had also organised a ‘tractor rally’ in Sacramento, California in solidarity with protestors in India.

On Republic Day, the protesting ‘farmers’ ran a riot in Delhi after they breached the barricades and entered Delhi ahead of scheduled time. They deliberately tried to run over the Delhi Police in a bid to kill the officials and also attacked them with swords. The rioting mob then reached Red Fort, few kms away from where official Republic Day parade was held, and desecrated the Red Fort. They unfurled the Nishan Sahib flag where the Tricolour would be hoisted on Independence Day.

Multiple FIRs have been lodged and notices issued to ‘farmer’ leaders including Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav.