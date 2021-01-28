Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home Specials OpIndia Scoops From hailing Deep Sidhu to breaking Mahatma Gandhi statue: How Khalistanis in California celebrated...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Scoops
Updated:

From hailing Deep Sidhu to breaking Mahatma Gandhi statue: How Khalistanis in California celebrated Republic Day riots

Anti-India forces come together to celebrate Republic Day riots.

OpIndia Staff
Khalistanis in California celebrate desecration of Red Fort
357

Khalistanis in California, distributed sweets toe celebrate the hoisting of the Nishan Sahib, the holy symbol of the Sikhs, by the rioting mob on the Red Fort on Republic Day.

The video was shared by California Sikh Youth Alliance on Twitter. They also broke the statue of Mahatma Gandhi placed in Davis, California.

Gandhi statue broken by Khalistanis in California

The pro-Khalistan organisation also came out in support of actor-turned-farmer activist Deep Sidhu.

It claimed that Sidhu was getting more popular than the ‘farmer’ leaders and hence are trying to make him a scapegoat.

California Khalistanis hailing Deep Sidhu

In another tweet, the Khalistanis proclaimed that the Sikh warriors will take over the (parliament) in Delhi

Khalistanis’ tweet threatening Sikh warriors will take over Indian Parliament

Earlier this week, Twitter has blocked over 500 accounts for instigating violence on Republic Day in India. Many of these accounts were from Pakistan and many were using the platform to create confusion over the Tractor Rally.

Khalistanis organising tractor rally in California

Prior to this, The CSYA had also organised a ‘tractor rally’ in Sacramento, California in solidarity with protestors in India.

On Republic Day, the protesting ‘farmers’ ran a riot in Delhi after they breached the barricades and entered Delhi ahead of scheduled time. They deliberately tried to run over the Delhi Police in a bid to kill the officials and also attacked them with swords. The rioting mob then reached Red Fort, few kms away from where official Republic Day parade was held, and desecrated the Red Fort. They unfurled the Nishan Sahib flag where the Tricolour would be hoisted on Independence Day.

Multiple FIRs have been lodged and notices issued to ‘farmer’ leaders including Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdeep sidhu khalistani, california khalistanis
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

From hailing Deep Sidhu to breaking Mahatma Gandhi statue: How Khalistanis in California celebrated Republic Day riots

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this week, Twitter has blocked over 500 accounts for instigating violence on Republic Day in India. Many of these accounts were from Pakistan and many were using the platform to create confusion over the Tractor Rally.
Read more
News Reports

David beats Goliath: Retail investors cause hedge funds to lose billions of dollars for trying to short-sell Gamestop stock

OpIndia Staff -
GameStop stock price surged after retail investors organised on Reddit decided to teach short-seller hedge funds a lesson
Read more

Gujarat: Rajpipla Prince Manvendra Sinh Gohil joins the BJP along with large number of transgenders

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Gay prince Gohil praised the BJP for its work done for the welfare of the transgender community.

UP Tableau depicting Ram Mandir, which was vandalized by tractor rally rioters, wins first prize

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The UP tableau at the Republic Day parade showcased the historical and cultural heritage of Ayodhya.

Founder of pro-Khalistan outfit tweets fake news on Tractor Rally violence, Twitter, ‘fact-checkers’ let him spread falsehood

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ravinder Singh wrongly claiming that the 'farmer', who died in a tractor accident, was shot dead by police during farmer protests in Delhi

Delhi Police issues Look Out Notice, to seize passports of ‘farmer leaders’ in Republic Day riots case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Centre has asked Delhi Police, which falls under the Union Home Ministry, to issue look out notice against 20 'farmer' leaders who have been named in multiple FIRs registered after the Republic Day mayhem

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

‘Tiranga ka apman, nehi sahega Hindustan’: Angry villages in Rewari issue ultimatum to ‘farmer’ protestors to vacate Highway blockade in 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -
The villagers said that due to blockade on the highway, the region remains jammed with vehicles, which have created difficulties for them
Read more
News Reports

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy has furthered the left propaganda that Red Fort siege was carried out at the behest of the PMO
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Sexual Assault Vs harassment: Bombay HC Judge who gave ‘skin-to-skin contact’ judgement refuses to charge accused under POCSO

OpIndia Staff -
Hearing a criminal appeal against the conviction and sentence awarded to a 50-year-old man for molesting a five-year-old girl, Justice Ganediwala observed that the case comes under the gambit of 'sexual harassment' and not 'sexual assault'.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

From hailing Deep Sidhu to breaking Mahatma Gandhi statue: How Khalistanis in California celebrated Republic Day riots

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this week, Twitter has blocked over 500 accounts for instigating violence on Republic Day in India. Many of these accounts were from Pakistan and many were using the platform to create confusion over the Tractor Rally.
Read more
News Reports

David beats Goliath: Retail investors cause hedge funds to lose billions of dollars for trying to short-sell Gamestop stock

OpIndia Staff -
GameStop stock price surged after retail investors organised on Reddit decided to teach short-seller hedge funds a lesson
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat: Rajpipla Prince Manvendra Sinh Gohil joins the BJP along with large number of transgenders

OpIndia Staff -
Gay prince Gohil praised the BJP for its work done for the welfare of the transgender community.
Read more
News Reports

UP Tableau depicting Ram Mandir, which was vandalized by tractor rally rioters, wins first prize

OpIndia Staff -
The UP tableau at the Republic Day parade showcased the historical and cultural heritage of Ayodhya.
Read more
News Reports

Founder of pro-Khalistan outfit tweets fake news on Tractor Rally violence, Twitter, ‘fact-checkers’ let him spread falsehood

OpIndia Staff -
Ravinder Singh wrongly claiming that the 'farmer', who died in a tractor accident, was shot dead by police during farmer protests in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police issues Look Out Notice, to seize passports of ‘farmer leaders’ in Republic Day riots case

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Centre has asked Delhi Police, which falls under the Union Home Ministry, to issue look out notice against 20 'farmer' leaders who have been named in multiple FIRs registered after the Republic Day mayhem
Read more
News Reports

Republic Day violence: Deep Sidhu threatens farmer union leaders, says he knows their ‘secrets’ too

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu, a pro-Khalistani actor, was so far being hailed as a hero by the Congress ecosystem. After his presence during the Red Fort attack was exposed, he is being painted as a 'BJP agent'.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh HC denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui and his aide Nalin Yadav in the case of hurting religious sentiments

OpIndia Staff -
The Court said that "scurrilous, disparaging utterances" hurting religious feelings were made under the "garb of stand-up comedy" by Munawar Faruqui
Read more
News Reports

Thailand King’s ‘royal consort’, whose nudes were leaked recently, is now his second queen

OpIndia Staff -
The 68-year-old Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reportedly anointed his 'royal consort', former bodyguard Sineenat as his second queen.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com