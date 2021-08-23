The shenanigans of ‘Lucknow traffic girl’ Priyadarshini Yadav refuses to end. Days after the Uttar Pradesh police filed an FIR against her, Priyadarshini, who was until now so hostile against the cab driver, has suddenly had a change of heart. She has reportedly volunteered to resolve the issue by tying a rakhi to the cab driver, Saadat Ali, whom she had assaulted in full public view on the busy streets of Lucknow on the night of July 30.

She is believed to have purchased a Rakhi and sweets for Saadat Ali and kept them in her house. Though she chose to not visit the driver’s house herself, she said that if he at all comes to her house she will welcome him and will begin a new relationship by tying him the Rakhi.

On August 3, the Lucknow police had registered an FIR against Priyadarshini Yadav, based on the victim’s statement.

“She grabbed my phone from the car and smashed it into pieces. She also broke the car’s side mirrors,” victim Saadat Ali Siddiqui had told the media after the incident. He had added that the girl had also stolen his money which was kept in his car’s dashboard. “We both were taken to the police station where an FIR was registered against me but nothing was done against her. I want justice”, the cab driver had said.

Breaking down while recounting the incident Ali had threatened to commit suicide if the woman was not arrested.

When Priyadarshini threatened neighbours over wall colour and International drones

Prior to this, Priyadarshini had made it to the headlines when another video of hers, where she was seen picking up a fight with her neighbours, went viral on social media.

In the video, Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav was seen shouting at her neighbour for painting the wall of their house black. She is heard urging a police official, to order the neighbour to re-paint the wall ‘anti-black’, since it attracts International drones which, in turn, are a threat to the lives of the people like her living in the colony.

The Lucknow road rage incident

Priyadarshini Yadav is the same girl who was seen deliberately walking into the traffic and assaulting a cab driver who applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting her. After the video of the incident went viral, netizens started trending #ArrestLucknowGirl and demanded her arrest in the matter, following which an FIR was filed against the girl.

Many media reports have emerged ever since. Some have carried the cab driver’s version of the incident while some have brought Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav’s take on the incident, to the fore.

While speaking to Zee News, the Lucknow lady had claimed then that as many as 100 people, who were with the cab driver that evening, had assaulted her. Despite CCTV footage showing that the cab driver was alone, Priyadarshani claimed that the mob dragged her for nearly 300 meters. Continuing her bizarre claims, the Lucknow lady said that they broke her bones and gave her serious bruises. She also claimed that she is being harassed and beaten black and blue by these people for the past two years.