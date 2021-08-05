The video footage of the Lucknow road rage saga that appeared on August 2, catapulted the ‘Lucknow traffic girl’ into fame overnight. Before one could know it, Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav started trending on Twitter and other social media platforms, with Netizens trending #ArrestLucknowGirl and demanding her arrest in the matter. Today, social media platforms are awash with yet another video of the same girl in which she is seen picking up a fight with her neighbours.

In the video, Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav is seen shouting at her neighbour for painting the wall of their house black. She is heard urging a police official, to order the neighbour to re-paint the wall ‘anti-black’, since it attracts International drones which, in turn, are a threat to the lives of the people like her living in the colony.

She is heard telling the officer that she stays close by and the black paint on the wall would invite “international drones” in the area. “Inhe bolyen ki yeh wall ko anti-black karae, kyon, kyonki inki wajah see yahan international drones ghoomte hain, aur poori colony ki jaan khatre mein hain” (ask them to get the wall painted anti-black, why, because it is due to them that international drones keep flying in the area, causing threat to the lives of the people of the colony), said Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav.

They have abused me, called me daughter of Barack Hussein Obama: Lucknow girl

The lady at this point gets irked, because, while she raises her ‘serious concerns’, someone is heard laughing in the background. “And then they are laughing”, protested the lady.

Priyadarshini, in all seriousness, further added that her neighbour had abused her and called her the daughter of Barack Hussein Obama. “Can he talk like this…can he talk like this”, screamed that lady.

लो भाई कैब ड्राइवर को मारने वाली लड़की का एक और वीडियो आया जिसमे पड़ोसी की काली दीवार को लेकर लड़ाई कर रही है🤣 pic.twitter.com/Sy2Isi4vpE — Mohammad Imran (@ImranTG1) August 4, 2021

She added that when she protested against the ‘black walls, her neighbour threatened to hit her. “He asked all neighbours to gather with sticks to hit me”, lamented the ‘Lucknow cab girl’, adding: “This man says he is above the Prime Minister of India”.

The Lucknow road rage incident

Priyadarshini Yadav is the same girl who was seen deliberately walking into the traffic and assaulting a cab driver who applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting her. After the video of the incident went viral, netizens started trending #ArrestLucknowGirl and demanded her arrest in the matter, following which an FIR was filed against the girl.

Many media reports have emerged ever since. Some have carried the cab driver’s version of the incident while some have brought Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav’s take on the incident, to the fore.

Mob of 100 people dragged me for nearly 300 meters: Lucknow girl

While speaking to Zee News, this Lucknow lady, claimed that as many as 100 people, who were with the cab driver that evening, had assaulted her. Despite, the CCTV footage showing that the cab driver was alone, Priyadarshani claimed that the mob dragged her for nearly 300 meters. Continuing her bizarre claims, the Lucknow lady said that they broke her bones and gave her serious bruises. She also claimed that she is being harassed and beaten black and blue by these people for the last two years.

When the anchor asked Priyadarshani who are those 100 people who have been harassing her for the last two years, the lady showed her medical reports and claimed that she is suffering from various illnesses, because of which she needs to ‘run’. While she used to go out for her runs, these boys reportedly eve-teased and abused her. They threatened her with bats and sticks. Because of these incidents she lived in constant fear and that evening when the cab halted right next to her, nearly knocking her down, she thrashed the driver in self-defence, claimed Priyadarshani.

The 28-year-old woman was quoted by India Today as saying: “There was a red light that night when the car touched me, after which I broke his phone and hit him.”

She claimed that the police and people who were there were merely watching the spectacle.

“Should the girl not even protect herself when the rest of the people have become mute spectators?” Priyadarshini questioned.

Lucknow cab driver who was thrashed threatens of committing suicide

Meanwhile, the cab driver, Saadat Ali, who broke down while recounting the incident has threatened to commit suicide if the woman was not arrested.

Narrating what transpired on the night of July 30, Saadat Ali said that the woman came in front of his car, even though the traffic light was green. Ali claimed that he immediately hit the brakes. However, the woman started pushing against the car. She then opened the door of the cab, took his mobile and broke it. After that, the woman, as seen in the viral video, had started hitting and harassing the cab driver.

“I thought she was a policewoman in casual clothes. I started apologising without any fault. But she slapped me more than 20 times without stopping,” Saadat Ali said, adding that she damaged his car and also took his 600 rupees which were kept in the dashboard of the car.

“Now it’s about my self-esteem. If that woman is not arrested, I will commit suicide today,” Saadat Ali said while recalling the harassment that ensued from the incident.

Saadat Ali’s statement is corroborated by the 2.15-minute-long video of the incident, which went viral on Twitter on August 2.