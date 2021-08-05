Thursday, August 5, 2021
HomeSocial MediaMumbai Police asks Twitter to act against user for sharing ad video parodying Rahul...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Mumbai Police asks Twitter to act against user for sharing ad video parodying Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers had earlier vandalized company’s office

Defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, known for his critical views on both the BJP and the Congress party, shared that he has received a notice from Twitter saying his tweet sharing the parody ad video on Rahul Gandhi has been flagged as violation of Indian IT laws by the Mumbai police.

OpIndia Staff
Twitter user says Mumbai Police has flagged his tweet for IT laws violation because he had shared a parody ad video on Rahul Gandhi
Abhijit Iyer-Mitra gets Twitter notice for sharing parody ad on Rahul Gandhi
7

Twitter has sent a notice to twitter user Abhijit Iyer-Mitra for posting an advertisement that parodied Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi claiming that video violated India’s Information Technology Act.

On Thursday, defence analyst Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, known for his critical views on both the BJP and the Congress party, put out a tweet saying he has received a notice from Twitter for posting an advertisement that parodied Rahul Gandhi. In the notice, Twitter said that they had received a complaint from a Mumbai Police department’s Social media Lab alleging that the video shared by Mitra had violated the IT act.

Though Twitter was not specific about the exact violations Abhijit Iyer-Mitra’s tweet had allegedly committed, but the social media company sent him a notice informing him that they had received a notice for the same.

On April 26, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra had posted the video of an advertisement put out by Storia Foods & Beverages that parodied Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi. Sharing the video, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra had noted that it was an ultimate disgrace for a politician for his public stupidity to become an object of parody to sell products.

The advertisement shared by Abhijit Iyer-Mitra was one of the widely shared videos not just on Twitter but also on several social media platforms. Mumbai based beverage company Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd had launched its first-ever 360-degree marketing campaign, “Wish it never gets over” for their range of Storia Shakes. 

The company had released three ads films. Each of the three 45-second ad films focuses on promoting one specific Storia Shake flavour. The first ad released as a part of the campaign is set in a cricket league press conference setting. The second ad promotes Storia mango shake, wherein the actor is disappointed because there’s no more shake left for him after his workout session. 

The most recent of the ads promote Storia chocolate shake, which is set against a political backdrop. While all three ads are designed as humorous parodies, the last one had characters resembling Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

In the ad, the ‘son’ consoles his mother, who is upset that her milkshake got over and says he will make a machine in which you give grass as input, and you get milk as output. “Aage se ghaas, peechhe se doodh” he says mimicking Rahul Gandhi. To this, the frustrated mother says that this ‘machine’ is a ‘gaay’ (cow), to which the son asks if the ‘gaay’ is empowered.

Well, the advertisement campaign by Storia apparently irked the Congress party as expectedly. The Congress party and its ecosystem, including the “liberal-secular” media, pounced upon the beverages company for mimicking Rahul Gandhi.

A few days later, it took a serious turn when Congress workers had gone on a rampage, vandalising the Storia’s Mumbai office to protest against their creative advertisement.

Several Congress supporters, despite strict COVID-19 restrictions being in place in Maharashtra, had barged into the office of the Mumbai based beverage brand and vandalised the entire office premises. The glass windows of the office were shattered, while the office chairs and table were tossed around.

The Congress supporters had raised Congress flags and chanted slogans in support of Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi inside the office premises. This was not all, the Congress workers were also seen clicking themselves inside the office, gloating over the vandalism. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsStoria ad Rahul Gandhi, twitter rules, Mumbai Police videos
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
564,982FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com