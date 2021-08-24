Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane has been detained for his allegedly controversial remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Reportedly, Rane had approached the Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest or any coercive action, however, the Bench comprising Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar refused to hear his petition asking the advocate to follow due ‘procedure.’ He was detained by Ratnagiri Police and is being taken to Nashik.

Meanwhile, as per an India Today report, a team of Nashik police arrested Rane while he was attending the Jan Ashirwad rally in Konkan’s Chiplun region on Tuesday. The Union Minister was granted permission to travel in his own vehicle.

A controversy broke out after the BJP leader said he would have slapped Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray over his ignorance pertaining to the country. Thackeray allegedly during a speech had forgotten the number of years since Indian Independence and turned back to ask how his aide about it.

While speaking at the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in Raigad district of Maharashtra, Narayana Rane had remarked, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap.” Rane, former Shiv Sena leader, was removed from the party in 2005 and has been a vehement critic of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Following Rane’s comment, Shiv Sena workers had stoned BJP’s Nashik office and multiple FIRs were filed against the Minister.