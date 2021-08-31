Tuesday, August 31, 2021
‘Imported monster like Islam to our country’: When French school teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded, here is what a Dutch leader said in parliament

“Sharia law is pure violence, oppression and lawlessness. 100% barbarism,” Dutch leader Geert Wilders had tweeted recently.

OpIndia Staff
Dutch MP Geert Wilders' 2020 speech: Had asked Netherlands PM to recognise Islam as an violent ideology of hate and terror
Dutch MP Geert Wilders
13

An old video of the leader of the Populist Party for Freedom (PVV) of the Netherlands, Geert Wilders is making the round on social media. 

Wilders, known for his unhinged opinions and speeches on the mass immigration policies of the Netherlands and vocal opposition to Islamists, had slammed the Dutch Prime Minister in 2020 saying, “You have imported a Monster called Islam into our Country.”

This was shortly after the beheading of French school teacher Samuel Paty for ‘blasphemy’. In his short speech in the Netherlands Parliament, Wilders had highlighted that their country now had a population of 7,00,000 Muslims, all of whom reject ‘free society.’ 

Calling the religion ‘dangerous’, Wilders had urged the government to recognize Islam as a ‘violent ideology, one that comes with hate and terror.’ He further advised the country to shut its borders for the Muslim refugees. 

Additionally, Wilders had also demanded the dismantling of all Islamic institutions including mosques and locking up not just those who pose a threat to the country but even the ones who sympathize with the ‘Jihadis.’ 

In his last demand, Wilders suggested that every media should publish a cartoon on Mohammad. Ending his speech, Wilders asked the Muslim population who do not believe in Dutch values of democracy and free society to rather find asylum in an Islamic country where they would get to live under Sharia law.

While this particular video is from November 2020, Wilders’ stance on Islam and Muslims continues to remain the same. 

“Sharia law is pure violence, oppression and lawlessness”

With the Taliban gaining control over Afghanistan and thousands of Afghanis fleeing the war-torn country, the political leader has been reiterating his take on the immigration policies. 

“Sharia law is pure violence, oppression and lawlessness. 100% barbarism,” Tweeted Wilders last week.

The Parliamentarian also shared a cartoon where a Dutch (hinting at the government plausibly) can be seen shielding a Muslim man from the rain while a poor Dutch gets drenched. 

In another Tweet, Wilders suggested that the country after mass immigration is choking. “It is full. Packed,” read his Tweet. 

Wilders has been criticized heavily for his speeches time and again but he continues to assert that Islamic ideology and its adherents cannot be assimilated in the Dutch society.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

