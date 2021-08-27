Hassan Khan, columnist for Daily Times in Pakistan, has suggested that the United States of America should consider India as a ‘possible suspect’ behind the Kabul suicide bombing on Thursday. The terror attack is believed to have been committed by the ISIS in Afghanistan, or Islamic State Khorasan Province as it is called. ISKP has already claimed responsibility for the attack.

ISIS-K or ISKP is the regional affiliate of the ISIS which emerged in Iraq and Syria. Hassan Khan, however, believes that it is India who are behind the attack. He said, “This may seem far-fetched but the United States needs to focus on India as a possible suspect for today’s dastardly terror attack at Kabul Airport which claimed over 60 lives.”

Source: Twitter

“New Delhi had active terror sanctuaries in the region for years which many Western journalists ignored,” Khan added. The comments by the Daily Times columnist appear especially ridiculous since Pakistan’s collaboration with the Taliban is well known.

Moreover, after Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, they have reportedly released a great number of prisoners from prisons in the country, including ISIS and Al-Qaeda terrorists. These terrorists are now out in the open. Also, in the past, Taliban’s Haqqani network and ISKP have collaborated with each other to commit terrorist attacks in the country. And Taliban, as is widely known, has extensive links with the Pakistani establishment.

Thus, the suggestion that India might be behind the terrorist attack appears to be a pre-emptive move by a propagandist to deflect attention from Pakistan’s culpability in the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 12 US service members and 90 Afghan civilians.