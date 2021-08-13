Friday, August 13, 2021
Updated:

Pakistani ‘Human Rights Minister’ celebrates fake news that Afghan vice president fled Kabul, taunts him for ‘not getting rescued by India’

Pakistani Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh
It is no secret that the Pakistan government is actively supporting the Taliban in capturing power in Afghanistan. Pakistan sees the current democratically won Ashraf Ghani government as an enemy the govt is closer to India, and wants to install Islamic rulers which will help in its mission to spread terrorism in India and elsewhere. And therefore, they are cheering the victories of the Taliban in the last few weeks. In such an incident, a federal minister of the Imran Khan government was seeing celebrating over fake news that the vice president of Afghanistan fled Kabul.

Shireen Mazari, the Minister for Human Rights in the federal government in Pakistan posted a tweet today calling Amrullah Saleh, the vice president of Afghanistan, a coward, after media reports that he has fled from Kabul and gone to Tajikistan.

“Coward! He didn’t just “flinch” for a second but bolted! Too bad the Indians didn’t give him a seat on the IAF evacuation plane they had sent!!” the Pakistani “Human Rights Minister” tweeted, mocking the Afghan VP that India didn’t evacuate him and he had to flee to some other country.

Amrullah Saleh has been highly critical of Pakistan for its support to the Taliban, and therefore the Pakistani leaders don’t leave any opportunity to criticise him. Last month, the vice president had warned that Pakistan will pay a heavy price for openly supporting the Taliban.

Therefore, when some reports said that Saleh had fled to Tajkiskistan, the Pakistani minister Shireen Mazari thought it was a perfect opportunity to mock him. The report about the ‘fleeing’ was spread by several Pakistani journalists and media houses.

But soon it was found to be fake news, as the VP’s office has denied the reports. Calling it propaganda, the office of Amrullah Saleh debunked the reports that he has fled Afghanistan and relocated to Tajikistan. His advisor Rezwan Murad said that the vice president is in Kabul holding meeting with President Ashraf Ghani to plan counter-offensive against the Taliban.

Talking to CNN-News18, the advisor said that it is nothing but propaganda by Pakistan. “Well first of all, this is propaganda war of the enemy, especially by Pakistanis that first vice president has left the country. No, he is right now in Kabul and is meeting President Ghani to tackle the situation, to plan counter offensive against Pakistanis malicious Taliban,” he was quoted as saying. Murad also slammed Pakistan for supporting the Taliban, and asserted that the Afghanistan govt will fight back to protect its country and citizens.

In fact, while Pakistanis were spreading the fake news that Saleh has fled Kabul, the vice president himself posted a tweet informing about the meeting national security that he attended.

He said that in the meeting chaired by President Ashraf Ghani, it was decided that they will stand firm against Taliban terrorists and will do everything to strengthen the national resistance.

Probably after finding out that the news of Saleh fleeing is false, Shireen Mazari deleted the tweet.

