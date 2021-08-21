Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeNews ReportsCongress accuses PM Modi of playing politics while talking to PV Sindhu’s South Korean...
News ReportsSpecialsOpIndia ExplainsPolitics
Updated:

Congress accuses PM Modi of playing politics while talking to PV Sindhu’s South Korean coach: Here’s why he actually brought up Ayodhya

"This is his nauseating 24×7 politics", exclaimed the senior Congress leader, sharing a snippet of Modi's interaction with India's Olympic heroes' coach over breakfast

OpIndia Staff
303

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 18, interacted with Indian athletes after their success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. While interacting with Tae-sang, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu’s Korean coach, PM Modi asked him whether he had visited Ayodhya. He then asked him to visit the place as there is a historical bond between South Korea and India. On expected lines, PM Modi’s suggestion to the Korean coach has ruffled the feathers of the Congress party.

Many left-liberals also attacked PM Modi on social media for bringing up Ayodhya while talking to Sindhu’s coach. Congress party’s Maharashtra SC chairman and a cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray ministry, Nitin Raut, today took to Twitter to accuse the Prime Minister of playing politics over the sacred city. “This is his nauseating 24×7 politics”, exclaimed the senior Congress leader, sharing a snippet of Modi’s interaction with India’s Olympic heroes’ coach over breakfast.

Knowing his party’s perception of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir issue, Raut’s remark does not come as a surprise, however, his ignorance is distressing.

As rightly said by PM Modi, there is a special relationship between Ayodhya and South Korea. According to legends, Queen Hu was Suriratna, an Ayodhya princess who journeyed to South Korea in 48 AD to marry King Suro of Geumgwan Gaya. The princess is thought to have arrived in Korea by ship. She was dubbed Queen Hu Hwang ok after marrying the king. They formed the Karak dynasty in the present-day Gimhae province of South Korea, along with King Kim Suro.

According to reports, millions of Koreans trace their lineage to the dynasty founded by Queen Hur Hwang and King Suro. They consider Ayodhya to be the maternal home of their ancient Queen and that is the reason Ayodhya sees hundreds of Korean visitors every year.

In fact, OpIndia had reported that Bimlendra Pratap Mishra, a member of the Royal Family of Ayodhya had recounted his cordial relationship with the Korean Royal Family. He said that he was invited to South Korea by the Royal Family as they believed that they are the descendants of a princess of Ayodhya. Kim Jong-Pilmm the then Prime Minister of South Korea, was the 72nd generation descendant of King Kim Suro of the Garak Kingdom.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

‘Whitewashing Islamic crimes is a full-time hobby of intellectuals’: Nitin Gupta ‘Rivaldo’ explains how blaming Brahmins for forced conversions is a fig leaf

OpIndia Staff -

Congress accuses PM Modi of playing politics while talking to PV Sindhu’s South Korean coach: Here’s why he actually brought up Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -

Experts question Joe Biden’s mental health after he confuses facts about his son during interview, raise concerns about dementia: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Car stuck in Muharram procession attacked with sticks and rod, cash and phones of Masood Alam’s family in the vehicle looted

OpIndia Staff -

Indore: 15-year-old girl ends her life after being told that those who die on Muharram go to heaven

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Udit Raj again trolled by Islamists for comments against Burkha and Taliban, trend #उदितवा_नंगा_है on Twitter: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Sunanda Pushkar verdict completely exposes Shashi Tharoor and his affairs with a Pakistani journalist: Key takeaways from the judgement acquitting him

Dibakar Dutta -

Surat: AAP corporator’s brother accused of raping a divorced woman, arrested by police

OpIndia Staff -

Australia: Police resort to tear gas and rubber bullets as thousands of people across the country hit the streets against the strict lockdown

OpIndia Staff -

‘Unstable politician’: Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed for silence over advisor Malwinder Singh Mali’s separatist remark on Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
569,478FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com