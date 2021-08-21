Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 18, interacted with Indian athletes after their success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. While interacting with Tae-sang, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu’s Korean coach, PM Modi asked him whether he had visited Ayodhya. He then asked him to visit the place as there is a historical bond between South Korea and India. On expected lines, PM Modi’s suggestion to the Korean coach has ruffled the feathers of the Congress party.

Many left-liberals also attacked PM Modi on social media for bringing up Ayodhya while talking to Sindhu’s coach. Congress party’s Maharashtra SC chairman and a cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray ministry, Nitin Raut, today took to Twitter to accuse the Prime Minister of playing politics over the sacred city. “This is his nauseating 24×7 politics”, exclaimed the senior Congress leader, sharing a snippet of Modi’s interaction with India’s Olympic heroes’ coach over breakfast.

PV Sindhu introduces her Korean coach to PM. First question PM asks him, “have you heard of Ayodhya?”

Knowing his party’s perception of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir issue, Raut’s remark does not come as a surprise, however, his ignorance is distressing.

As rightly said by PM Modi, there is a special relationship between Ayodhya and South Korea. According to legends, Queen Hu was Suriratna, an Ayodhya princess who journeyed to South Korea in 48 AD to marry King Suro of Geumgwan Gaya. The princess is thought to have arrived in Korea by ship. She was dubbed Queen Hu Hwang ok after marrying the king. They formed the Karak dynasty in the present-day Gimhae province of South Korea, along with King Kim Suro.

According to reports, millions of Koreans trace their lineage to the dynasty founded by Queen Hur Hwang and King Suro. They consider Ayodhya to be the maternal home of their ancient Queen and that is the reason Ayodhya sees hundreds of Korean visitors every year.

In fact, OpIndia had reported that Bimlendra Pratap Mishra, a member of the Royal Family of Ayodhya had recounted his cordial relationship with the Korean Royal Family. He said that he was invited to South Korea by the Royal Family as they believed that they are the descendants of a princess of Ayodhya. Kim Jong-Pilmm the then Prime Minister of South Korea, was the 72nd generation descendant of King Kim Suro of the Garak Kingdom.