Bimlendra Pratap Mishra, a member of the Royal Family of Ayodhya, recounted his personal memories of the sacred city during an interview with Padmaja Joshi of Times Now. During the interview, he said that Ayodhya was robbed off its glory due to the absence of a Bhavya Ram Mandir and under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya is on its way to reclaiming its hallowed space.

Bimlendra Pratap Mishra lamented the fact that for three decades, the ruling governments had done very little to develop the ancient city. “Now the BJP government is here, Yogi ji has become our Chief Minister, his complete focus is on Ayodhya. and he wants a holistic development of the city. Now, there is every possibility that Ayodhya is on its way to becoming a developed city,” Mishra said.

He continued, “Before this, others were in the government, they did not pay Ayodhya any attention. No development work used to happen here. Now, all of Ayodhya, and even India, is hopeful that it will emerge as a beautiful city.” “I hope Ayodhya will gain the same stature as Vatican City,” Mishra quipped.

When questioned regarding how Ayodhya has found itself in the heart of political turmoil for decades, Bimlendra Pratap Mishra replied, “The issue of Ram Mandir was very genuine. Where Prabhu Ram was born, and He was born in Ayodhya, the construction of a Temple there was very necessary.” He said that the Babri Masjid was a disputed structure that was built after the demolition of a Mandir and there is ample evidence to prove it. Bimlendra Pratap Mishra said following the verdict by the Supreme Court, the pride of Ayodhya has been restored, its respect has been restored.

The Royal also recounted his cordial relationship with the Korean Royal Family. He said that he was invited to South Korea by the Royal Family as they believed that they are the descendants of a princess of Ayodhya. Kim Jong-Pilmm the then Prime Minister of South Korea, was the 72nd generation descendant of King Kim Suro of the Garak Kingdom.

Bimlendra Pratap Mishra said that a monument of the Queen was gifted to him by the Korean Royal Family that was installed on the banks of the Sarayu River. Every year, Korean delegates visit the monument to pay their respect to the Ayodhyan princess who went to Korea as a Queen. He said that now, the UP Government is allocating funds to develop the site further.