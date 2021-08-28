Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNews ReportsWidespread protests across London and Paris as demonstrators take to streets against compulsory vaccine...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Widespread protests across London and Paris as demonstrators take to streets against compulsory vaccine mandates and health passes

People in Europe protesting against the government decisions of making COVID-19 vaccines compulsory and issuing vaccine passports to the inoculated people to facilitate their travel

OpIndia Staff
Large multitudes of people came out on streets in London and Paris to protest against vaccine mandate and vaccine passports
Large multitudes of people came out on streets in London and Paris to protest against vaccine mandate and vaccine passports(Image Courtesy: YouTube)
188

Thousands of people flocked to the streets of London on Saturday to mark their protest against vaccine mandates and vaccine passports.

Videos emerging from the capital of the United Kingdom show streets packed to capacity with people raising flags and raising posters against the government’s decision of making COVID-19 vaccines compulsory and issuing vaccine passports to the inoculated people to facilitate their travel.

This is not the first time that protesters have poured in on the streets against the government edict mandating vaccines and issuing vaccine passports to regulate the movement of people. A few days back, anti-vaccine protesters stormed the London headquarters of ITN, the company that produces ITV News and Channel 4 News, and temporarily occupied the building.

The crowd that infiltrated the headquarters of ITN was a part of what appeared to have been billed as an “anti-health passport” rally. Videos on social media showed police officers lining the entrance to the building, as journalists saw the protesters occupying the hallway of the building. There were also minor scuffles between police and demonstrators.

Tens of thousands of protesters come out on streets against vaccine mandates and health pass

Similarly, in the French capital Paris, streets across the city were filled with demonstrators, who had come out to protest against the compulsory vaccine mandates and vaccine passports issued by the government.

Tens of thousands of people protested across Paris on Saturday and for a seventh consecutive week against the COVID-19 health pass, carrying posters that read “No to the health pass” and”freedom”. The protesters have been arguing that the vaccine passports and vaccine mandates impinge upon their freedom and that the government is foisting the vaccines upon them.

Every Saturday for the last 7 weeks, Parisians and people across 150 cities across France have participated in protests against the use of vaccine passports or health passes that attest to the holder having been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines. The health pass, which entailed information not just about a person’s vaccination but also about his/her recently test report or recovery from the disease, was extended to bars, restaurants and long-distance public transport.

Besides, France had already made it mandatory to have a health pass to visit cultural and leisure venues with a capacity of more than 50 people.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
571,768FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com