A major controversy has erupted over Punjab Congress councillor Sukhraj Aulakh’s alleged remarks against Hindu women and rituals. Disgruntled by the Congress leader’s derogatory remarks against Hinduism, many Hindus held a protest march against Sukhraj Aulakh in Bathinda on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday, August 30.

In Bathinda, Hindus held a protest against the Congress Councillor Sukhraj Aulakh who used vulgar language for Hindu women & rituals



Unfortunate is the state of Hindus in Punjab, the time when they had to celebrate Janmashtami, they had to carry protest rally against Hinduphobes pic.twitter.com/M1Fysego4N — PanchaNada (@panchanada) August 31, 2021

Many Hindu men and women gheraoed Hanuman Chowk in Bathinda, Punjab and took out a peaceful march to protest against the Congress leader, who had allegedly mocked the Hindu rituals and holy practices, like the offering of Havan Yajna, the most ancient form of Hindu prayer and customs like wearing a Tilak on the forehead, in one of his social media posts. The Hindus, who walked down the streets with placards and posters in their hands, kept singing devotional songs (bhajans) while protesting against the Congress leader.

They demanded that a case be registered against the Congress leader for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus through his disparaging post. They also protested against Punjab police and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal for shielding Punjab Congress councillor Sukhraj Aulakh. The Hindus asserted they would completely boycott Badal if he did not order strict action against Aulakh.

Shiv Sena members demand a case under IPC section 295(A) against Punjab Congress leader Sukhraj Aulakh

Meanwhile, members of the Shiv Sena Hindustan, Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray party, and Shiv Sena HID, on Saturday, August 29, sent three different demand letters to Surinderpal Singh, the Superintendant of Police (Headquarters), Bathinda, requesting him to register a case under IPC section 295(A) [Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs], against Congress leader Sukhraj Aulakh.

Surinderpal Singh, the Superintendant of Police (Headquarters), Bathinda, has, in turn, assured that appropriate action would be taken against the Congress leader.

According to a report by Jagran, following the protest march that was carried out by various Hindu organisations Friday, August 28, SSP Ajay Maluja spoke to the Hindus and assured them an apology from Congress leader Sukhraj Aulakh. The Hindus, meanwhile, who were extremely enraged by the disparaging remarks made by the Congress leader, said that a mere apology would not be enough. They were hell-bent that a case for hurting religious sentiments, must be registered against the Congress leader.

Furious at the Punjab Finance Minister’s protection of the Congress leader, Hindus vowed that if he did not take action against his aide, they would not allow Manpreet Badal to visit any temple on Janmashtami.

Simultaneously, effigies of Punjab cabinet minister Manpreet Badal were also burned by Hindus led by BJP Punjab secretary Sukhpal Singh Saran. They accused the Punjab government of stirring up religious divisions by shielding culprits such as Sukhraj Aulakh.

According to the All India Hindu Federation and Shri Hindu Takht’s Principal Advocate Sandeep Pathak, Shiv Sena Hindustan’s Organization Minister Sushil Jindal and Bajrang Dal’s Sandeep Aggarwal, when they went to meet with the Bhatinda SSP, they were told that the police could, at the most, ask the Congress leader to apologise. As reported in Bhaskar, the SSP reportedly said that the police could not take any arbitrary action against the leader. Angered by the SSP’s response, advocate Sandeep Pathak asserted that police officials are extremely powerless in the face of the ruling elites in Punjab.

As per reports, Congress councillor Sukhraj Aulakh had insulted Hindu traditions and ceremonies in one of his social media posts. He is also accused of making insulting statements about Hindu women, which has enraged members of numerous Hindu organisations. Following the outrage, the Congress leader rendered an apology. However, the Hindus have refused to accept the apology and demanded strict action against the Congress leader. They have made it clear that they would go to any length to punish the Congress councillor for demonising Hinduism and Hindus, even if they have to go to court.