Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday took to Twitter to congratulate para athlete Sumit Antil for winning gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics in javelin throw.

Congratulations to Sumit Antil for the #Gold .

The nation applauds your record-breaking grit and determination.

#TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/LJdKV0uxNz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2021

Except, he seems to have cropped out the ‘Om’ from the chain Antil is wearing. This comes on a day he shared fake ‘hate crime’ clip to further the ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ narrative. Rahul Gandhi also likes to identify himself as ‘Janeudhari Brahmin’ of the Kaul Dattatreya Gotra and also as a Shiv Bhakt.

Netizens, however, were quick to point out that the actual image of Antil showed him wearing the ‘Om’ pendant in his chain.

Sorry folks,



Here's the second part of the pic. — Prapti Buch (@p4prapti) August 30, 2021

Many shared the full image which was shared by Sports Authority of India which had the ‘Om’ pendant very visible.

People pointed out that Rahul Gandhi may exclude the ‘Om’ from the picture, but he will not be able to take Hinduism out of the athletes.

Secularism khatre mye hye that is why Rahul Vinci Cropped OM symbol — Shiv (@Subhaji31346370) August 30, 2021

Some even pointed out that perhaps Rahul Gandhi wants to put out a message that ‘secularism’ is under threat and hence cropped the ‘Om’.