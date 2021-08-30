Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today posted a tweet in which he attacked the central government, insinuating that the Centre has ‘sold’ Article 15 and 25 of the Indian Constitution.

The Gandhi scion shared a montage in his tweet which included snippets from various incidents across the country to imply that discrimination against Muslims has risen in the country.

Article 15 of the Indian constitution proscribes against discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth while the Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all persons in India. It provides that all persons in India, subject to public order, morality, health, and other provisions: Are equally entitled to freedom of conscience, and have the right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion.

However, the above montage also included a clip of the recent incident from Ghaziabad where one elderly Muslim man had claimed he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and beaten up by a mob. Later, however, investigation revealed he had faked the ‘hate crime’ and was beaten up by his co-religionists only over alleged wrong effects of one ‘taveez’ (amulet) he prepared as an occultist.

So-called fact-checker, Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of propaganda outlet Alt News, was shockingly one of the first to share the video of the elderly man being beaten up. The audio in the clip was muted and it was alleged that he was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram and when he refused, he was beaten up and his beard cut off.

Facebook live video by Umed Idris and muted video of Mohammed Zubair used by ‘liberals’ to communalise a petty fight to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The Loni fake hate crime incident pertains to a Facebook live conducted by one Umred Idris, that had got the ball rolling for the so-called secular liberals who lapped up the video to peddle their favourite ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ narrative. Idris appeared alongside Ghaziabad assault victim Abdul Samad, whose video of being thrashed by 4-5 youth had gone viral on the internet. In his video, Idris tried to give the incident of personal animosity a “communal colour” by making the victim of assault tell that he was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram.

On June 14, Alt News co-founder Muhammed Zubair first uploaded a muted video (which now stands deleted) of the incident where an elderly Muslim man was being assaulted by 4 to 5 men. Zubair tweeted that the man was threatened at gunpoint, beaten, assaulted and the perpetrators forcefully chopped off his beard.

Soon after, Zubair posted (now deleted) the Facebook live video done by SP leader Idrisi with photos of SP leader Akhilesh Yadav hanging on the wall.

These two videos activated the entire left lobby giving the incident a ‘communal colour’ after almost 10 days of the assault. Publications like The Wire, TheQuint, Indian Express published reports on the basis of the victim’s statement in the Facebook live video, thereby, defaming the Hindu religious slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

The left-leaning brigade rushed to communalise the incident of personal animosity to defame the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant which is held sacred by Hindus. The video and the narrative soon went viral on social media, posing a threat to the law and order in the state.

Ghaziabad Police issues clarification after the case is brazenly communalised on social media

However, it was later proved that the allegations of hate crime was wrong. The details of the incident was put out by Ghaziabad Police, who filed FIRs against fake news peddlers for giving a communal spin to an incident of personal animosity.

In a tweet, Ghaziabad police informed that three accused had been arrested in the case. According to the police, the incident took place about 10 days ago on June 5, 2021. The victim Abdul Samad Saifi had travelled to the Loni border from Bulandshahr, where he was escorted to the house of accused Parvesh Gujjar in Banthala in Loni. After some time, the co-accused, namely, Kallu, Poli, Arif, Adil aka Mushahid arrived at Parvesh’s house and began thrashing the victim.

The victim Saifi sold amulets for a living. According to the police, the accused were miffed after the amulet proved harmful to them. Unlike what the victim had alleged, the police said that he knew the culprits for a long time. Reportedly, Saifi had sold his amulets to several people in the village through the accused. The police had initially arrested Parvesh while Adil and Kallu were nabbed on Monday (June 14). A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cops assured that the other culprits would soon be arrested.

Alt News and Congress

Alt News has often been paraded by Congress as ‘independent’ fact-checker, especially after Alt News came to their rescue to give a clean chit over the toolkit. Not surprising as Alt News has been at the forefront of either watering down crimes committed by radical Islamists or using ‘fact-checking’ as tool for propaganda. No wonder Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ended up choosing the video that was first shared by Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair for a propaganda.