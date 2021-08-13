After opposition MPs created ruckus inside the parliament that culminated in violence and manhandling of officials during the Monsoon Session, the Rajya Sabha is expected to set up an inquiry committee in the next few days to look into the statements put out by the marshals alleging attacks by opposition MPs.

According to News18, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the upper house of the Parliament, may order an inquiry to investigate the manhandling of security officials by the opposition MPs on the floor of Rajya Sabha on August 11.

Parliament Ruckus: An inquiry committee is expected to be formed over next couple of weeks. A report has also been submitted with letters from Marshals who have narrated their ordeal while dealing with MPs on floor of the House.@payalmehta100 shares details with @JamwalNews18 pic.twitter.com/dFdwbQXyLu — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 13, 2021

Earlier, the government had submitted a report to the presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha that contained letters from Marshals who had narrated their ordeal while dealing with MPs on the floor of the House. This report was submitted to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu after the Opposition MPs resorted to large scale disruption inside the house, resulting in manhandling of officials on August 11.

The report, accessed by OpIndia, said that the commotion in the upper house started when the house was discussing the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021, at around 2 PM on August 11.

The report stated, “As soon as the bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing, Hon’ble Members from opposition stormed into the well of the House to disturb the smooth functioning of the House and attempted to climb the on the Table of the House and to tear the books/papers placed on it.”

“As per the directions from the Chair and Standard Operating Procedures, officials of the Parliament Security Service had already positioned themselves around the Table of the House to prevent potential damage to the items placed on the Table and to protect Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha and other officials from the Secretariat during the commotion,” the report submitted to Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

Besides the report from the government, a letter was written by an injured marshal identified as Rakesh Negi to the Director of the Parliament Security Service, narrating the sequence of events that took place inside Rajya Sabha on August 11.

While informing that on August 11, he was detailed to perform marshal’s duty inside the Rajya Sabha Chamber, Rakesh Negi in the letter said that Opposition MPs Elamaran Kareem and Anil Desai tried to break the security cordon by marshals.

On 11.08.2021, I was detailed to perform Marshals’ duty inside RS Chamber. MPs Elamaran Kareem & Anil Desai tried to break security corodn by Marshals: Rakesh Negi, Security Assistant, GR – I, writes to the Director (Security), Parliament Security Service, Rajya Sabha Secretariat — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Security officer Rakesh Negi had informed that CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem and Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai had tried to break the security cordon, and in the process, Elamaram Kareem caught hold of his neck in order to drag him out of the security cordon chain. This had resulted in Negi suffering choking and suffocation for some moments.

During this, Elamaran Kareem caught hold of my neck in order to drag me out of the security cordon chain, which led to momentarily choking & suffocation: Rakesh Negi, Security Assistant, GR-I, writes to the Director (Security), Parliament Security Service, Rajya Sabha Secretariat — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

The female security officer Ms Akshita Bhat also submitted a report to the Director (Security), where she narrated when she tried to prevent the MPs from breaching the security cordon in their attempt to reach the Table of the House, two female Congress MPs, Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam stepped aside and made way for male Members to aggressively breach the security cordon and reach the Table.

Both the female MPs physically & forcefully dragged me by pulling my arms in their attempt to help their male counterparts break the security cordon: Akshita Bhat, Security Asst, GR-II writes to the Director (Security), Parliament Security Service, Rajya Sabha Secretariat — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

The two female MPs physically and forcefully dragged her by pulling her arms in their attempt to help their male counterparts break the security cordon formed by the security officials. “However, in spite of their aggressiveness and violent behaviour towards an official performing bonafide duties, I maintained dignity and decorum by gently opposing their force and managed to prevent them from approaching the Table of the House,” Akshita Bhat wrote.

The female security officer had also informed that she sustained multiple abrasions, swellings and haematoma (left shoulder) and twisted left wrist due to the assault.

CCTV camera nails opposition MPs lies

The monsoon session of the Parliament saw a large scale disruption by the opposition on Wednesday that led to commotion and manhandling of security officials by the opposition MPs inside the Rajya Sabha. While the marshals were summoned to control the violence by the elder members of the parliament, the opposition parties initially alleged that the government had brought people from outside to attack them.

However, the lies of the opposition were busted quickly after the government released the CCTV footage from the Rajya Sabha that showed that it was the MPs who were attacking the marshals. The visuals from the Rajya Sabha session showed that women MPs P Devi Netam and Chhaya- both from the Indian National Congress – were beating and dragging a woman marshal.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was present at the house during the incident, said that the footage showed that an attempt was made to strangle the woman marshal. In the video, TMC MP Dola Sen was seen arguing and pushing the lady officials of Parliament Security Service. Sen also pushed and obstructed the way of Prahlad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

#BREAKINGNEWS Events at RS Chamber on 11th Aug’21



6.22 PM: @Dolasen7 pushes & obstructs way of H.Leader of the House & Parliamentary Aff. Min. @JoshiPralhad



6.26 PM: @NasirHussainINC INC, @priyankac19 Shiv Sena & @ArpitaGhoshMP TMC tear papers in the well of the house. pic.twitter.com/i2zoj7OGfw — Know The Nation (@knowthenation) August 12, 2021

TMC leader Nasir Hussain, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC leader Arpita Ghosh were seen tearing paper in the Well of the House. Congress leaders P Devi Netam and Chhaya Verma pushed and dragged a lady officer and banged her head as well. Congress MP Netam was seen dragging the lady Marshal while trying to hit her head with the shoulder.

Later, after assaulting the marshals, the opposition leaders walked out of the Parliament. From the footage, it is evident that the leaders of opposition unruly behaviour led to the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. The opposition leaders not only disrupted the working of the house but also assaulted Marshals on duty.