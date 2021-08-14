Rwanda President Paul Kagame could not control his emotions after Premier League team Arsenal suffered a humiliating defeat against the newly promoted side Brentford on Friday.

On Friday, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, a die-hard fan of Arsenal FC, took to Twitter to let out his frustration against the club management due to the continuous disappointing performance by the English soccer team. Kagame was left gutted after the Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat against Brentford on the first day of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side was defeated by the newly-promoted side Brentford with goals from Sergi Canos in the 22nd minute and Christian Norgaard in the 73rd minute at Brentford Community Stadium.

Following the loss to Brentford, the Rwandan President poured his pain on his social media page by calling out the management, saying that the club’s fans do not deserve that.

What?? It’s football,it’s a loss of Arsenal at/to Brentford. Brentford deserved to win and they did. The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don’t deserve to kind of get used to this….NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken to long to come! — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 13, 2021

After another disappointing performance by the English soccer team, Kagame wondered why Arsenal does not have a working plan, especially when it comes to buying new players.

It’s been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups&downs-more downs until this point. Can’t we have a plan that really works?? One part to look at is how we deal in the market- players we buy to execute the plan. The touch&go mentality does not bring change. — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 13, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Rwanda is one of the sponsors for Arsenal FC. Rwanda has paid an undisclosed amount as a fee to extend its sponsorship deal with Arsenal FC as the government intends to boost its tourism prospects through partnerships with European football clubs.

The Rwandan head of state also stated that Arsenal fans should not accept mediocrity, insisting those in charge of the club understand the problem and take the burden.

We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with purpose to win win win. So that when we lose….it was not to be expected! I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!! End — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 13, 2021

