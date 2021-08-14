Saturday, August 14, 2021
HomeSports'Fans do not deserve this': Rwanda President Paul Kagame trashes Arsenal management after defeat...
News ReportsSports
Updated:

‘Fans do not deserve this’: Rwanda President Paul Kagame trashes Arsenal management after defeat against Brentford

The Rwandan head of state also stated that Arsenal fans should not accept mediocrity, insisting those in charge of the club understand the problem and take the burden.

OpIndia Staff
Rwanda President suffers a meltdown after Arsenal loses to Brentford in EPL/ Image Source: Sportstv
95

Rwanda President Paul Kagame could not control his emotions after Premier League team Arsenal suffered a humiliating defeat against the newly promoted side Brentford on Friday.

On Friday, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, a die-hard fan of Arsenal FC, took to Twitter to let out his frustration against the club management due to the continuous disappointing performance by the English soccer team. Kagame was left gutted after the Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat against Brentford on the first day of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side was defeated by the newly-promoted side Brentford with goals from Sergi Canos in the 22nd minute and Christian Norgaard in the 73rd minute at Brentford Community Stadium.

Following the loss to Brentford, the Rwandan President poured his pain on his social media page by calling out the management, saying that the club’s fans do not deserve that.

“What?? It’s football, it’s a loss for Arsenal against Brentford. Brentford deserved to win and they did. The game itself aside, Arsenal and the fans don’t deserve to kind of get used to this….NO!!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken too long to come,” Paul Kagame wrote.

After another disappointing performance by the English soccer team, Kagame wondered why Arsenal does not have a working plan, especially when it comes to buying new players.

“It’s been a struggle of about decade(s) – ups and downs – more downs until this point. Can’t we have a plan that really works? One part to look at is how we deal in the market – players we buy to execute the plan. The touch & go mentality does not bring change,” he tweeted.

It is worth mentioning that Rwanda is one of the sponsors for Arsenal FC. Rwanda has paid an undisclosed amount as a fee to extend its sponsorship deal with Arsenal FC as the government intends to boost its tourism prospects through partnerships with European football clubs.

The Rwandan head of state also stated that Arsenal fans should not accept mediocrity, insisting those in charge of the club understand the problem and take the burden.

“A team has to be built with a purpose to win win win. So that when we lose…it was not to be expected!” Kagame continued.

“I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it,” Kagame said, ending his series of tweets expressing disappointment over Arsenal’s ongoing collapse.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRwanda president arsenal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
566,825FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com