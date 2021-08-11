Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was earlier this year blessed with another baby boy and this time, she and her husband Saif Ali Khan named their newly born Jehangir Ali Khan. As expected, the news created quite a flutter on social media, with netizens slamming the duo for naming their son Jehangir, a namesake of barbaric Mughal emperor who imprisoned 5th Sikh Guru, Guru Arjan, tortured and executed him.

Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan, has come to her rescue. She took to her Instagram and asked what’s in the name. “Jeh… JAAN. What’s in a name? Love… live and let it be. Children are God’s blessings,” Saba wrote in her Instagram story.

Until some time back, various media reports suggested that the younger Pataudi is named ‘Jeh’. Even Kareena’s father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, recently called the little one ‘Jeh’. The unforgiving social media went on speculating on what the name could be and ended up trolling the couple again. From Jehlaluddin to Aurangzeb and from Jehangir to made-up names, a lot of possible names were shared by social media users.

However, it was revealed during a recent live session conducted by Kareena on her Instagram page that her son’s real name is Jehangir Ali Khan, who is affectionately called ‘Jeh’ by his parents and other relatives. Kareena has reportedly made the disclosure while hosting the live Instagram session on her newly launched book ‘Pregnancy Bible’. The little one’s real name is also mentioned in the book. As per reports, in one of the photographs of the newborn shared in the book, she has used the name ‘Jehangir’ in the caption and not just Jeh.

Kareena had her second baby back in February 2021. In April, she shared a picture of Saif and Taimur looking at the newborn but covered the face with a babyface emoji. The world is yet to see how the ‘new baby sensation’ in the B-Town looks like. The couple has so far avoided sharing his pictures or any details in public, unlike Taimur, who had all the limelight since the first day when he was born in 2016.

The name Jehangir, mainly spelt as Jahangir or Jangir, is of Persian origin. Jahan means the universe or the world. The name means “king of the world”. The Mughal emperor Jahangir was the son of Akbar and ruled the empire from 1605 AD to 1627 AD. He was responsible for the imprisonment and killing of the fifth Sikh Guru Arjan Dev Ji.

Who is Saba Ali Khan?

Saba Ali Khan is sister of Saif Ali Khan and aunt of Taimur and Jeh. Following the death of Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, his daughter Saba Ali Khan was made the mutawalli or the custodian of Auqaf-e-Shahi in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh on 25 October 2011. Nawab Pataudi’s mother Sajida Sultan was the daughter of the last Nawab of Bhopal. Auqaf-e-Shahi-Mutawali has assets worth about Rs 1200 crores and it oversees the properties of the Waqfs of the royal house of Bhopal.

In the year 2016, Auqaf-e-Shahi had bought a new building for Bhopal Rubat in Mecca Mukarrama. The new building was purchased at a cost of Saudi Riyals 18.5 million and is in the name of Auqaf Bhopal and not in the name of any individual. The property is a 7-storied building with a few shops and is located in the Al Nuzha area of Makkah Mukarramah.