In a bizarre incident, a 25-year-old man from Gujarat allegedly died after using an epoxy adhesive instead of a condom during sexual intercourse.

According to the reports, Salman Mirza, a resident of Fatehwadi, Ahmedabad’s Juhapura, died due to complications after using a strong epoxy adhesive similar to Fevikwik to seal his genitals while performing sex with his partner.

Salman Mirza, along with his former fiancee, had checked into a local hotel on June 22. According to Salman’s friends, Salman and his fiancee were drug addicts and were intoxicated when they decided to use adhesive instead of a condom. As the couple was not carrying protection, they decided to use a strong adhesive to seal off Salman’s genitals parts to avoid pregnancy.

A day later, on June 23, Salman was found unconscious in shrubs near the hotel in Juhapura. His friend, Firoz Shaikh, found him and brought him home. Salman was later admitted to Sola Civil Hospital, where his condition deteriorated, and he died.

Senior officer Premsukh Delu said that the viscera samples of the deceased have been sent for forensic examination. The police officer investigating the case said that the couple used to abuse a drug that involved a whitener and the adhesive, which is inhaled to get a kick.

They used the adhesive to avoid pregnancy. Unfortunately, the adhesive damaged Salman’s organs, and he died due to multiple organ failure, the police officer said. The police have recovered the CCTV footage of the hotel that shows Salman entering the premises with his ex-fiancee.

Reportedly, Salman was the sole breadwinner for his family, including his elderly parents and two sisters. The family has filed a complaint in the Vejalpur Police Station on June 25. Mirza’s family members have accused the former fiancee of killing Salman by applying the adhesive to his private parts.

Meanwhile, Salman’s friends allege that he may have lost consciousness due to heavy use of drugs which affected his health, and the epoxy adhesive just added to the complications that lead to Salman’s demise.