Thursday, August 19, 2021
Shia procession attacked in Pakistan on Muharram, 3 killed and 59 injured in the bomb blast

Videos of the attack on procession by Shia Muslims in Pakistan have gone viral on social media

OpIndia Staff
Muharram procession of Shia Muslims attacked in Pakistan's Bahawalnagar (image courtesy: thekashmirwallah.com)
An explosion in a procession being carried by Shia Muslims on the occasion of Muharram in the Punjab province of Pakistan on Thursday has killed at least three and left at least 59 people injured.

Shia leader Khawar Shafqat confirmed that the blast took place when the procession was passing through a congested neighborhood of Bahawalnagar located in the eastern Punjab province.

Matters worsened as the authorities had suspended mobile phone services across the country a day prior just ahead of the Ashura which hampered the communication.

Several videos of the attacker who hurled crackers on the procession are also doing the rounds on social media. (Graphic visuals)

The attacker has reportedly been arrested.

Meanwhile, the situation is said to be tensed in the area with the Shia leader demanding heightened security for other planned processions. 

Ashura marks the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar followed by all Muslims. Prophet Muhammad used to fast on this day in Mecca, after which it became a common tradition and is followed by Sunni Muslims who fast voluntarily. 

For the Shia, however, it is a major religious event to commemorate the death of Husayn Ibn Ali al-Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who died at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Staff reporter at OpIndia

