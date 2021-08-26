A stampede like situation was seen at Spin Boldak in Afghanistan with thousands trying to cross the border to Pakistan. In a video shared by EHA News on Twitter, thousands of Afghans can be seen cramped, squashed in the scorching heat at the Spin Boldak and Chaman border to escape the Taliban regime.

As per the news agency, the panic-stricken situations at the Afghanistan borders are the same as Kabul airport. Reportedly, Pakistan has made the migration process more stringent and ramped up security at the highly sensitive border. This is also the same location where Indian journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed by the Jihadi organization in the month of July.

‘Peace has been established’

Hanging off the aeroplanes or crossing borders illegally stuffed in transport trucks, hundreds of Afghans who are especially on the radar of the Taliban are desperately trying to cross over to the other side.

However, Afghan families stuffed in dozens of trucks at Pakistan’s side of the Spin Boldak-Chaman border are waiting to return to Afghanistan to live under the ‘peaceful’ Taliban regime.

“I am returning to Ghazni, now peace has been established and we are happy that we are returning back to our home. It’s much better to go back and settle there,” remarked one Wali Ur Rahman while speaking with AFP.

“People want to return but they are not allowed to cross, we request the Pakistani government to allow us to cross the border because there’s no war, and peace has been established,” said Muhammad Nabi expressing confidence in the Taliban rule.

Meanwhile, with more than 10,000 people waiting at the Kabul airport, US, UK and Australia have raised an alarm of ‘high terror.’ These countries have been urging their citizens to vacate the airport. The US State Department late on Wednesday announced: “Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately” citing potential security threats.