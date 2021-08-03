Survey shows Muslims do not trust vaccines, have been vaccinated far less compared to Hindus: Details

On August 2, the results of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey were released for the months of June and July, covering 10,285 respondents across 203 cities. The survey was conducted jointly by YouGov’s Indian branch, Centre for Policy Research, Delhi and Mint. The aim of the surveys conducted by the group is to examine attitudes, aspirations and anxieties of the digital narrative of India. More than half of the respondents were millennials.

Lack of trust in vaccines among Muslims

The data released in the survey reports show that there is a notable gap in vaccine coverage across religious groups. Two-third of the Hindus among the respondents have received at least one dose. However, Muslims are far behind, covering less than half of the population. Muslim respondents said they are worried about the safety and side-effects of the vaccines.

Muslims have lesser trust on vaccines compared to Hindus. Source: YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey

According to the survey report, there were 7,155 Hindus and 883 Muslims in the sample. While 66% of Hindus had already taken the first dose of the vaccine, only 48% of Muslims had taken the first shot. 13% of Muslims were reluctant to take the vaccine, while only 6% Hindus thought they wouldn’t take the vaccine.

There have been several misleading reports that suggested Covid-19 vaccines may cause impotency, mental health issues, and other problems. Some other reports suggested the use of pork in vaccines. Some religious leaders also propagated against getting vaccinated.

Political influence on decision making to get vaccinated

Political views make a significant difference in developing a viewpoint. In the case of vaccines, a similar problem is coming to light as there has been a lack of trust over the ruling party. Interestingly, the survey showed that those who have trust in BJP are far ahead in vaccination coverage compared to the supporters of other parties. BJP supporters are more convinced of vaccination safety and do not worry about the side effects or complications.

BJP supporters are more likely to get vaccinated. Source: YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey

71% of the BJP supporters in the sample had taken at least one shot of the vaccine compared to 57% of Congress supporters. 71% of BJP supporters believe vaccines are safe, but the number dropped to 56% in Congress supporters.

The inequality in vaccination coverage

Due to lack of language coverage, limited slots and lack of high-speed internet, there has been a noteworthy inequality in vaccination coverage. The sections that belong to the lower-income groups and have lesser education are less likely to have been vaccinated. Though walk-in, on-site registration and other such programs are helping these groups, there is still a significant gap in vaccination coverage.

Poor and less educated are lagging behind in getting vaccinated. Source: YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey

According to the survey, those with professional degrees were better covered under the vaccination program. Those who earn less than Rs.20,000 were far behind those who earn more than 1,00,000 per month in getting vaccinated.

The said survey was part of four-part series on Covid experiences in India’s netizens.