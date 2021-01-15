Even before day one of the massive COVID-19 immunisation drive, Samajwadi Party continues to play its dirty politics over the vaccine. Just as his master Akhilesh Yadav, SP leader IP Singh today took to Twitter to politicise the COVID vaccine.

Taking to the microblogging site, Samajwadi Party spokesperson IP Singh on Friday said that vaccinations can kill the poor people of the country. He opined that in order to avoid any calamity, BJP workers and supporters should first get vaccinated. However, he deleted his tweet minutes later.

IP Singh’s now deleted Tweet

IP Singh fearmongers on bird flu

A week ago, the SP spokesperson had stoked another controversy with his disparaging remark on bird flu cases in various states. He had said that bird flu cases are coming up because PM Modi fed the birds, referring to PM’s pictures with peacock and other birds. Insinuating that Narendra Modi was a ‘bad omen’, SP leader IP Singh said that the birds got Avian Influenza because he fed them ‘Dana’.

Samajwadi Party and its petty politics over COVID-19 vaccine

Samajwadi Party leaders have been continuously trying to create an atmosphere of panic by spreading fake news to discredit indigenously developed Coronavirus vaccine. Be it the party chief or his leaders, no one is even ready to leave an opportunity to play petty politics as India unites in the fight against Coronavirus.

Prior to IP Singh, Samajwadi Party leader and Mirzapur MLC Ashutosh Sinha on January 2 (Saturday) made the ludicrous claim that people fear that COVID-19 vaccine can make them ‘impotent’. Sinha had also backed his party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav who had dragged politics in the much-needed vaccination drive in the country saying that he will not get himself vaccinated as of now as it is ‘BJP’s vaccine’.

However, later, Akhilesh Yadav took a u-turn and claimed, “Vaccination against coronavirus is a sensitive process. As such, the BJP must refrain from making it a show-off event and conduct the programme only after necessary arrangements for the same are done. This will affect the lives of people. So, we cannot risk their lives by making improvements to the vaccine later. The government must also declare a fixed date for the immunisation of poor people.”