NBC News Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel on Sunday had shared a video of prisoners leaving Kabul jail after being freed by the Taliban.

Prisoners leaving Kabul jail after being broken out by Taliban. pic.twitter.com/B84F2UrtEA — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 15, 2021

A Mathrubhumi report allegedly based on intelligence information has claimed that eight Keralites, who had left for Afghanistan to join ISIS, were also there among the released prisoners. After taking over the country, the Taliban broke open the jail to set free over 5,000 Taliban and Al-Qaeda terrorists from Badam Bagh and Pul-e-Charkhi jails in Kabul.

Reports suggest that Nimisha Fathima an ISIS bride from Kerala was also there among the released. As many as 21 Indians who had gone to join the Jihadi organizations were nabbed by the Afghan forces during a fight.

Reacting to unconfirmed reports, Fathima’s mother Bindu who is awaiting her return said, “Came to know that was the intelligence report from Afghanistan. I don’t know the truth.” Bindu further claimed that if the news is indeed true then it is nothing but divine intervention.

Bindu, however, is still awaiting the central government’s nod to reunite with her daughter and grandchild. In an interview with The Times of India, Bindu said that she will keep knocking the doors of the government and relevant authorities. The mother of the ISIS bride, while hopeful, is yet to receive official confirmation of her daughter’s release.

“I need to keep doing what I have to do as there is no one else to help me in this battle,” the mother of the ISIS recruit exclaimed.

Four couples from Kerala had joined Islamic State: NIA

Nimisha Fathima along with her terrorist husband Bexon flew to Afghanistan from Kerala in June 2016 to wage a war against the US forces in ISIS-controlled Khorasan Province and become ISIS jihadi terrorists.

Nimisha alias Fathima had adopted the name of ‘Fathima Isa’ after her marriage with an ISIS terrorist. Fathima in Afghanistan had given birth to a child there shortly after which her terrorist husband got killed.

Fathima was then forced to surrender to the Afghan government in 2019. The other women were identified as Sonia Sebastian alias Ayisha, Merrin Jacob alias Mariyam, and Raffaela.

In the recent past, the women had expressed their desire to return to India. The families of these ISIS recruits have sought help and permission from the government to bring their daughters back. However, the government has shown no interest to bring the terrorists back.