After a hasty and badly handled withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan, the country has fallen into chaos as ISI-backed Taliban have taken over most provinces, including the capital Kabul. As NATO forces withdraw from the war-torn country and US soldiers leave, a large number of arms, ammunition, and military equipment left by them are now under the control of the Taliban.

In India, many have raised concerns that these weapons may soon find a way into Pakistan, and then, through Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, to India, especially Jammu and Kashmir. A report by ANI quotes top military experts as saying that these weapons will first be used in Pakistan by the ISI-backed terrorist groups, and will then make their way into India.

“There are a lot of inputs suggesting that American-origin weapons, especially small arms are being sent to Pakistan. But the way terror groups have been emboldened there by the Taliban victory, there is a possibility of these weapons being used for violence in Pakistan itself,” senior military officers told ANI while discussing the Afghanistan war’s outcome.

Along with arms and ammunition, a significant part of the loot of American communications and night vision equipment is also likely to make its way into the Pakistan Army, ANI reported.

As per the report, in the last 20 years, American forces are believed to have supplied Afghan forces with more than 6.5 lakh small guns, including M-16 and M-4 assault rifles, as well as a large cache of armour piercing ammunition or steel core rounds. A report by Forbes suggests that America has provided $83 billion worth of training and equipment to Afghan security forces since 2001. This year, alone, the U.S. military aid to Afghan forces was $3 billion.

Videos emerge showing Talibanis with sophisticated American weaponry

Since the Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan, multiple reports have emerged suggesting that the billions of dollars worth of modern military weaponry left behind by America has been captured by the jihadist organisation.

DISTURBING: Photos of the Taliban parading around with their confiscated American weapons are now circulating online. Over 2,000 U.S. armored vehicles and 40 U.S. aircraft are now in the hands of terrorists in Afghanistan. #TalibanTakeover #BidenDisasterhttps://t.co/WDd00QWz4r — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) August 23, 2021

Social media has also been awash with videos of the Taliban seizing weapons caches, the majority of which was supplied by America.

What Biden can’t sidestep: Billions in American money spent on weapons for the Afghan Army now directly in the hands of Islamic extremists & terrorists. Like these ScanEagle drones loaded like potato sacks into a truck after the Taliban raided the abandoned Kunduz base: pic.twitter.com/80bV1PwnBn — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 17, 2021

Scores of videos have emerged of Taliban fighters rejoicing near abandoned American helicopters, carrying US-supplied M24 sniper rifles and M18 assault weapons, stacking other small arms and materiel in unending piles and driving Humvees and other US-made military trucks.

Prepared to tackle Pakistan aided Taliban even if they are equipped with superior weaponry: Indian military officers

Meanwhile, the Indian Army officials told ANI that they are fully prepared to tackle terrorists even if they are equipped with superior weaponry and survival equipment.

On the possibility of the Pakistan Army using the Taliban to spread terrorism in India, sources said a majority of the Army’s senior leadership has faced Afghan terrorists in the 1990s.

“The Afghans are easy to find in the Kashmir valley and the locals are scared of them due to their atrocities against women and young girls. In most of the cases, the locals themselves approach the security forces to get rid of them,” they said.