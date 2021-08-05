Tech giant Apple Inc promoting NDTV account on Twitter leaves netizens baffled

The recent promotion of NDTV Cricket’s Twitter handle by tech giant Apple Inc has left the netizens bewildered. Several Twitteratis shared screenshots of this unusual promotional gimmick that seems to be on since June this year.

A user shared a screenshot of Apple promoting NDTV Cricket’s Twitter handle in June this year. NDTV’s Cricket handle apart from posting live updates of ongoing cricket matches also publishes snippets of the news channel’s sports segment, raising suspicion on Apple Inc’s promotion.

NDTV promoted by Apple pic.twitter.com/yYYIAHBtmn — 🇮🇳 Eternal Devotee 2.0 (@_EternalDevotee) June 14, 2021

Subsequently, Apple also promoted NDTV’s interview with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on the upcoming WTC Finals, leaving the netizens confused.

Apple is promoting an NDTV story about a Sachin interview about a cricket championship and I am confused pic.twitter.com/K4TTbv1wAq — Vineet (@uncommonsurname) June 17, 2021

Another Twitter user in July shared some more posts and questioned the partnership.

Why does Apple keep promoting NDTV, ye kya partnership hai pic.twitter.com/Ld5nGkqvYc — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) July 26, 2021

Netizens have questioned the brand’s promotional strategy as it seems to promote every Tweet of the handle irrespective of the content.

Another user pointed out that Apple could be sponsoring the channel by paying for its advertising rather than opting for a run-of-the-mill sponsorship/financial deal.

NDTV is not showing revenues from Apple to escape tax and instead asking Apple to pay via advertising. pic.twitter.com/AdeBmgK8Jr — वसूली भाई श्री सनीचर 🌈 🚜 ✊🏿 (@Ruchhan) August 5, 2021

The user also wondered if this could have been done by the channel to evade taxes. In June 2017, the CBI conducted raids NDTV’s Prannoy Roy’s residence over allegations of bank fraud. In same year, the Income Tax too was interested in these web of companies as it was looking into undisclosed income to the tune of Rs 1600 crore relating to NDTV. A media report, quoting sources, suggested that the assessment of the concealed income of Rs 642.5 crore by NDTV Group and related companies was done in February, 2014.

How do Twitter ads work?

While Twitter is still not popularly seen as a platform to advertise or promote a brand considering the political clout, the platform still witnessed a 31% increase in its ad revenue. With data suggesting an increase in ad engagements, the platform has introduced newer ways to advertise.

Apart from promoting Tweets and trends, one can promote an entire account which seems the case with Apple promoting NDTV. This allows a brand to promote an entire Twitter account, as opposed to selective Tweets, thereby urging the users to ‘follow’ the account for regular updates. Usually the Twitter account that owns the account indulges in such promotion. Hence the tech giant Apple seemingly putting in money for promoting NDTV’s account has raised eyebrows.

OpIndia has reached out to both NDTV and Apple and the story will be updated further with their response.