Indian wrestler Deepak Punia has stormed into the semifinals of the wrestling event in the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

According to the reports, Deepak Punia, who represented the country in the freestyle 86kg category, defeat Chinese wrestler Zushen Lin by a 6-3 margin to enter the men’s Freestyle 86kg wrestling semi-finals.

Two #IND wrestlers have made their way into the semi-finals!



Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia – take a bow

Deepak Punia will compete with USA’s David Morris Taylor in his semi-final bout.

Earlier, he had defeated Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeria in the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be held on August 5 (Thursday). Punia is just a victory short of assuring a medal for the country in the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Besides Punia, India’s wrestler Ravi Dahiya also booked his place in the semi-finals after defeating 14-4 against Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria in the men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling quarterfinals.