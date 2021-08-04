Wednesday, August 4, 2021
HomeSportsTokyo Olympics: Indian Wrestler Deepak Punia defeats Chinese athlete to reach semis, Ravi Dahiya...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSports
Updated:

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Wrestler Deepak Punia defeats Chinese athlete to reach semis, Ravi Dahiya also qualifies for semis

Here's hoping the best for the athletes in Blue.

OpIndia Staff
Deepak Punia (L) and Ravi Dahiya (R)
3

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia has stormed into the semifinals of the wrestling event in the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

According to the reports, Deepak Punia, who represented the country in the freestyle 86kg category, defeat Chinese wrestler Zushen Lin by a 6-3 margin to enter the men’s Freestyle 86kg wrestling semi-finals.

Deepak Punia will compete with USA’s David Morris Taylor in his semi-final bout.

Earlier, he had defeated Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeria in the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be held on August 5 (Thursday). Punia is just a victory short of assuring a medal for the country in the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Besides Punia, India’s wrestler Ravi Dahiya also booked his place in the semi-finals after defeating 14-4 against Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria in the men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling quarterfinals.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsravi dahiya, deepak punia,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Indian Wrestler Deepak Punia defeats Chinese athlete to reach semis, Ravi Dahiya also qualifies for semis

OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Punia, who represented the country in the freestyle 86kg category, defeat Chinese wrestler Zushen Lin by a 6-3 margin to enter the men's Freestyle 86kg wrestling semi-finals.
News Reports

Afghanistan: 6 killed, several injured after suicide bombers strike inside Kabul’s VIP area

OpIndia Staff -
A massive blast occurred in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Tuesday evening. The blast was reportedly a suicide attack carried out using a car bomb around 8 pm in downtown Kabul, close to the 'Green Zone' - one of the most secured regions in the city.

Watch Dr Amit Thadani in a tête-à-tête with OpIndia on being a frontline warrior, possibility of a third wave and misuse of lockdown

‘I will rape you like I rape my daughter’: Former senior George Soros aide accused of sexual assault during BDSM sessions at ‘sex dungeon’

Uttar Pradesh becomes the first state to administer 5 crore Covid vaccines, administers over 25 lakh jabs in a day

Two BJP workers found dead in Bengal, one found hanging with his hands tied behind his back, another found dead in a pond

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
564,791FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com