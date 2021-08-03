Two BJP workers found dead in Bengal, one found hanging with his hands tied behind his back, another found dead in a pond

There seems to be no end to the spasm of violence that erupted in West Bengal following an emphatic victory of Trinamool Congress in the assembly elections that were held earlier this year. In continuance with the spate of violence unleashed against political opponents in the state, two BJP workers were found dead under mysterious circumstances in different parts of West Bengal.

BJP worker Indrajit Sutradhar was found hanging from the ceiling of a room with his hands tied from behind in an abandoned building at Khoirasol in the Birbhum district. The body has been sent for autopsy, police officials investigating Sutradhar’s death said.

Police officials claim prima facie it appears to be a case of murder but the autopsy report will confirm the exact cause and circumstances.

The BJP has chalked up the gruesome murders to the ruling TMC, alleging that miscreants sheltered by the party are responsible for the killings of their workers.

According to the family members of Sutradhar, the middle-aged BJP worker was missing since Monday night. They also said that he had “personal enmity with some locals”.

Another BJP worker, Tapan Khatua (45) was found dead at Egra in Purbo Medinipur district earlier today. His body was fished out of a pond in the region, a police officer privy to the details revealed. The BJP and the family of Khatua blamed the ruling party for his death.

However, the local TMC leadership has dismissed the allegations, stating Sutradhar was killed due to a personal feud and Khatua was suspected to have committed suicide. The police have ordered investigations to probe into the deaths of the BJP workers.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

Ever since Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress came back to power in West Bengal, violence has become the order of the day. BJP workers and other opposition leaders have been hunted down and killed after the results were declared on May 2, 2021. Even the National Human Rights Commission made scathing remarks on the prevailing culture of political violence in West Bengal. Similarly, the National Commission for SC/ST also blasted the West Bengal government for violence that has been unleashed against the tribal communities following the TMC victory.

Post-poll violence has become a leitmotif of news emerging out of Bengal following the declaration of results. Umpteen number of violence against political opponents have been reported from the state. In an overwhelming number of such incidents, the victims have been BJP supporters and workers while the accused were said to be the supporters of the TMC party. More than 30 BJP workers have lost their lives in the post-poll violence that ensued following the victory of the TMC party in the assembly elections.

The violence unleashed against them also forced hundreds of BJP party workers and supporters to flee their villages along with their families. They crossed over to Assam where they have been provided temporary shelter under supervision by minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is not just the BJP but even CPI(M) which has accused the TMC of killing its workers. Reports of attacks on BSF jawans have also emerged in the media.