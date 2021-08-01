On Monday (July 26), a girl was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam by miscreants in Kanshiram Nagar in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Majhola police station.

As per reports, the victim hailed from a poor family. Given their financial condition, they became the target of the family of one Mehboob and Dilkhush. Their son, identified as primary accused Salman, had earlier molested the victim on several occasions. The girl’s family had even filed a complaint with the police and a case was registered in the matter. Although he refrained from his lecherous acts for some time, Salman was found molesting the girl yet again after a few days. On complaining, she was thrashed brutally by the accused and his family.

Her family was also beaten with sticks when they complained to Salman’s family about his actions. On July 26, the girl disappeared mysteriously from the house. Her family members began searching for her desperately. About three days later on July 29, one Geeta Saini told them that the girl was kidnapped by Salman and his brothers in a car. The eyewitness said that the girl was screaming in the car, and was also saying that she has been forcefully converted to Islam.

On complaining about the same to Dikhush, the girl’s family was beaten up with sticks and rods. However, they managed to save their lives. Thereafter, the family lodged a complaint at the Majhola police station against 6 people. The girl’s family also alleged that Salman’s family has been putting pressure on the victim girl to convert to Islam.

Salman harassed the victim for over a year; victim’s family alleged police inaction

The cops then registered a case against Salman, Faizan, Arshad, Sanu, Dilkush and one unidentified individual. According to the Inspector of the Majhola police station, a probe has been initiated in the case and a search has been launched to nab the accused. At the same time, the police are raiding several locations for the safe recovery of the victim. It has also come to light that the accused Salman had been harassing the victim for over a year. However, on complaining to Kanshiram Nagar police chowk, the family alleged that the cops blamed the girl and dismissed the complaint.

The incident has caused an upheaval among Hindu organisations. After learning that the victim was abducted and forcibly converted, Hindu rights activist Pranshu Joshi asked the police to ensure the speedy recovered of the kidnapped girl. He has urged the cops to take strict action against the accused. He has warned the cops of a mass agitation if they fail to ensure the safe return of the victim.